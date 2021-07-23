Harding Academy baseball coach Alex Smith is moving to Fayetteville.
Smith, who coached the Wildcats to the Class 3A state title in May, recently resigned to become the pitching coach for the Fayetteville Bulldogs baseball team.
“My time at Harding Academy has been nothing short of amazing,” said Smith, who was an assistant for six years prior to becoming head coach this past season. “I am sad to leave but excited about the opportunities that are in front of me at Fayetteville High School.”
The Wildcats won their final 20 games, including beating Walnut Ridge 8-1 to win the state championship at Benton High School.
Smith recently got married to the former Madeline Schmidt of Conway.
