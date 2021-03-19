HOT SPRINGS — The Harding Academy Wildcats were dead in the water midway through the fourth quarter of the Class 3A state championship game Friday night at Bank OZK Arena.
But, as they have the previous six games, Harding Academy came alive at the right time and it led to its second state boys basketball championship in school history as the Wildcats beat Mayflower 42-38 in front of 2,033 fans. Harding Academy’s previous state championship came in 2013.
Harding Academy trailed 36-27 with 4:27 left in the game. From there, the Wildcats went on a 12-0 run to take a 39-36 lead with 1:36 left. Harding Academy took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Carter Neal with 2:03 left.
Prior to the start of the regional tournament, Harding Academy was struggling. The Wildcats finished second in league play but lost two games in the district tournament, leaving them as the fourth seed entering regional tournament play.
Harding Academy upset Manila in the first round of the regional. That was the start of a seven-game winning streak to end the season, giving the Wildcats a state championship.
For several Harding Academy players, it was the second state championship this year. Harding Academy’s football team won the Class 3A state football championship in December. One of the key players on that team is Ty Dugger, who played all 32 minutes against Mayflower, scoring 10 points and grabbing 6 rebounds. Football state-championship MVP Caden Sipe played the entire game, scoring 11 points and grabbing 6 rebounds of his own.
Tournament MVP Carter Neal finished with 12 points, 8 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 32 minutes.
Harding Academy coach Brad Francis said before the game that he would hope that winning a second state championship would give his program some legitimacy around the state. I don’t think that was ever in question because Harding Academy athletes know how to win. They proved that Friday night when it looked like they would be run out of Bank OZK Arena late but got a kick-start at the right time.
What Harding Academy does as an athletic program is second to none in Class 3A and around the state. In my short time as sports editor of The Daily Citizen, I’ve been so blessed to come in contact with many people in Searcy and White County but being able to work with Coach Francis has been a pleasure.
I’m really happy for him and what his team did all season but especially Friday night. He and his Wildcats are winners. No question about it.
