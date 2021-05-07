Harding Academy didn’t look far when it decided to hire a new boys basketball coach.
Trey Jameson, Brad Francis’ assistant coach the last four years, was promoted to head coach after Francis was hired as Harding Academy High School principal.
“It is a great honor,” Jameson said Thursday after being promoted to head coach of the defending Class 3A state champions. “I know I’m lucky. This is my first head coaching job and to come into a great program is pretty special and pretty rare. I know that. I’m really honored that Coach Francis recommended me and put his trust in me to keep the program going.
“I know how special of a school this is with great kids, a great program, a great culture of winning. That’s with all athletics, not just basketball. I’m lucky just to be a small part of that. I’m really excited about that.”
Jameson is a graduate of Harding University after playing baseball three years at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.
“I always wanted to go to Harding,” Jameson said. “My brother Weston was playing on the basketball team there. I knew about Harding well. I transferred there and finished up my last two years at Harding University.”
He student taught at Harding Academy under Francis.
“I was roommates with his son Will in college,” Jameson said. “I was friends with that family for a while. It worked out where I could work with him [Coach Francis] during student teaching. I was his assistant the whole time I was here. It worked out really great. He’s been a mentor for me. He’s a good one to learn from.”
Jameson is from Edgewood, Texas, close to Tyler. HIs father Jay was his basketball coach in high school.
“I’ve been around basketball my entire life,” Jameson said. “I come from a sports family. My mom Tamara played basketball at Arkansas Tech. She is originally from Bald Knob. She coached a little bit. Once my siblings and I were born, she got out of coaching. So coaching is definitely in my background. My brother a women’s assistant at Arkansas State University. We are a coaching family through and through.”
Jameson’s parents have retired from teaching and now live in Searcy.
Francis has been the boys basketball coach for 14 season. Prior to that, he coached the Harding University women’s basketball team and the Harding Academy girls basketball team. He said he thinks Jameson will do well succeeding him as head coach.
“It was an easy decision,” Francis said. “Trey grew up in a coaching family, being around basketball. He’s just very knowledgable. He’s a high-character guy. He’s got great relationships with the kids, so it was just a very easy decision to move him in there. What he has given and provided to me the last couple of years, he’s been a huge part of what we’ve been about. He’s done a lot of the work.
“It was a well-earned and well-deserved opportunity.”
Jameson said he is lucky to go into a program like Harding Academy where the winning culture has already been created.
“It’s my job to keep it rolling, which is much harder than creating it,” he said. “Last year, we found an identity on defense. I want to keep that rolling. There will be some changes. I think we will play a little faster than we have in the past. With Coach Francis, we were very meticulous with the way we played sometimes. We will probably play a little faster, especially since we are headed into the shot-clock era.”
A 35-second shot clock will be used in all classifications in Arkansas at the start of the 2022-23 season.
