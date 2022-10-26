Harlow

Harding Academy sophomore hitter Mileigh Harlow finished with 5 kills and 5 aces against Charleston in the opening round of the 3A state tournament.

 Jason King

Advancing proved difficult for the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats against a stubborn and motivated Charleston team. In fact, it took the Lady ‘Cats all five sets to finally advance with a 3-2 victory (25-13, 17-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-10) during the first round of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament at Harding’s own Harris Gym on Tuesday.

The Lady Wildcats (11-11) took the first set rather easy, but the Lady Tigers (12-15 final record) took complete momentum following the opener and rode the wave to wins in the second and third sets. Harding’s fourth-set win set up a winner-take-all scenario in the shortened fifth set, and the Lady Wildcats persevered thanks to early kills from senior McKenney Sheffield and a pivotal kill-block combo from senior Sarah Davis that put Harding Academy up 10-5 and seemed to let some of the steam out of Charleston’s sails.

