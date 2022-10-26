Advancing proved difficult for the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats against a stubborn and motivated Charleston team. In fact, it took the Lady ‘Cats all five sets to finally advance with a 3-2 victory (25-13, 17-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-10) during the first round of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament at Harding’s own Harris Gym on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats (11-11) took the first set rather easy, but the Lady Tigers (12-15 final record) took complete momentum following the opener and rode the wave to wins in the second and third sets. Harding’s fourth-set win set up a winner-take-all scenario in the shortened fifth set, and the Lady Wildcats persevered thanks to early kills from senior McKenney Sheffield and a pivotal kill-block combo from senior Sarah Davis that put Harding Academy up 10-5 and seemed to let some of the steam out of Charleston’s sails.
Sophomore Mileigh Harlow got the Lady Wildcats off to a strong start in the opening set with two aces to start the match, and Mary Dugger stepped up for a kill moments later to keep the Wildcats on top 4-3. Davis added another kill later in the set, and senior Krimson Fager followed with a kill of her own to put the hosts up 12-8.
Harlow then got Charleston’s attention with a big kill set up with an assist from Sheffield. That made it 14-0, and three more kills by Sheffield pushed it to set points before Harlow ended the game the same way she started with an ace.
The Lady Tigers found success in the middle of the net in the second and third sets, keeping Harding Academy’s defense pushed back. But in the fourth set, The Lady Wildcats were able to re-take control up front. Sheffield put down three more kills to give Harding a 7-5 lead, and added another trio later in the set before freshman Ellie Morgan’s kill clinched the set.
Sheffield led the Wildcats with 17 kills along with 2 blocks, 2 aces, and also led in assists. Harlow had 5 kills and 5 aces while Davis finished with 4 kills and 2 aces.
The Lady Wilcats played Crowley’s Ridge, the No. 1 seed out of the Northeast, in the quarterfinal round of the 3A state tournament last night with the winner advancing to today’s semifinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.