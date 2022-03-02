PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden saw the fake beards dangling from chins, oversized cutouts of his head waving above outstretched arms and heard 76ers fans shouting from the stands that they loved him.
Harden knew from his first step on the court that his nearly 14-month, three-team journey — that he in large part orchestrated — brought him exactly where he wanted to play.
"I just wanted to come out there and show my love back," Harden said.
Much like the bushy beard that defines his image, Harden has grown on the 76ers.
Harden had a packed house in a frenzy from the moment he was introduced as "making his Philadelphia home debut," then flashed his MVP form with 26 points, nine assists and nine rebounds to lead the 76ers to a 123-108 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points.
"We all just fit together," Embiid said.
But the night belonged to the Beard.
The Sixers moved to 3-0 with Harden in the lineup and his dynamic duo hookup with Embiid has suddenly stamped the Sixers as legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.
"I feel like you can put me anywhere in the room and I can fit in," Harden said. "Here is no different. Just see what you have and try your best to fit in. Be the best James Harden I can be in every aspect."
Harden needed time to warm up to the new digs. His first points came with 5:32 left in the first quarter on, naturally, an and-1 conversion. He followed that with, yup, his step-back 3 to give him five fast points.
There was much more to showcase.
He scored 13 points in the second quarter and had fans shooting video on their phones.
Philly's hype for the new arrival rivaled the anticipated first games over the last 25 years of Terrell Owens (Eagles) and Bryce Harper (Phillies). The Wells Fargo Center was jammed with 21,333 fans and tickets for a top seat -- not far off from rapper Meek Mill's courtside view -- were sold for thousands on the secondary market.
Even director M. Night Shyamalan attended for the city's biggest happening on the sports scene.
"It felt like a playoff atmosphere," Embiid said. "I've given a lot of credit to Philly fans over the years and they've always come through, win or lose."
The masks came off -- and the beards went on. With Philadelphia dropping the indoor mask mandate, Sixers fans had faces clear to buy the $5 fake beards in team merchandise stores. The Sixers seemingly could have paid Harden's salary on the amount of his gear sold alone before tipoff. Fans packed the stores and stands and picked up the new No. 1 jerseys, socks and T-shirts emblazoned with Harden's image.
Sixers fans wore his jersey as they hanged over the tunnel to the locker room and waited for Harden to run out onto the court. With about an hour left in warmups, Harden emerged to a big ovation. He shot 3s and joked with coaches and teammates, oblivious to the expectations ahead.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers has built winners with Hall of Famers and All-Stars on his roster and understands the need to shut out the frenzy that followed Harden's debut.
"I do the same job, the same work. It's just that more people notice," Rivers said. "I think when you get a guy like James and Joel together with what we have, with all of our other guys, our guys sense it, too. Not the hoopla, though. It's that they have a real shot. You don't get many of these."
The Knicks, losers of 13 of 15 games, led at halftime and kept the lead early in the third. Embiid twice hit 3s that brought the Sixers within one. Then Philly got going. Maxey scored 11 points in the quarter and the Sixers outscored the Knicks 38-19 to finally grab the lead for good. Embiid, Maxey and even Georges Niang each hit two 3s in the quarter.
BUCKS 120, HEAT 119
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday banked in a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left and Milwaukee overcame a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat Miami.
The Bucks outscored Miami 21-6 down the stretch to snap the Heat's four-game winning streak.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton scored 26, and Holiday had 25.
Gabe Vincent had 21 points for the Heat.
PELICANS 125, KINGS 95
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points on 15-of-19 shooting and New Orleans beat Sacramento for its third straight victory.
Ingram scored 28 of his points before being briefly forced out of the game by an elbow to the face from Damian Jones. But he returned in the fourth quarter to make a tough turnaround, a transition 3-pointer and a couple of heady assists that helped New Orleans snuff out any hope the Kings had of coming back.
Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and CJ McCollum had 17 points and a season-high nine assists for the Pelicans.
De'Aaron Fox scored 25 points for the Kings.
JAZZ 122, ROCKETS 127, OT
HOUSTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 37 points and Mike Conley scored nine points in overtime to help Utah outlast Houston.
Rudy Gobert added 27 points and 17 rebounds to help the Jazz win their third straight and ninth in 10 games.
Jalen Green scored 27 points for Houston. They have lost 11 in a row.
HORNETS 119, CAVALIERS 98
CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 29 points and carried Charlotte's backcourt with LaMelo Ball in foul trouble, leading the Hornets past Cleveland.
Cleveland got back All-Star Darius Garland from a bone bruise in his back, but lost for the fifth time in six games. Garland had 33 points in 33 minutes.
Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was slapped with two technical fouls and ejected by referee Natalie Sago in the third quarter.
PACERS 122, MAGIC 114, OT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) —Malcolm Brogdon had 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Indiana overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat Orlando in overtime.
Tyrese Haliburton had 21 pints and six assists. He scored five of Indiana's 12 points in overtime.
Franz Wagner led Orlando with 28 points.
