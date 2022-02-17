NEW YORK (AP) — Rui Hachimura scored 20 points, Corey Kispert added 16 and the Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-103 on Thursday night.
Ish Smith had 15 points, and Dani Avdija 13 to help the Wizards win their second straight.
"It was a big win. We needed this one," Hachimura said. "Last night we lost a tough game and we came back with a good energy especially at their home."
The Wizards improved to 27-31 and moved a game behind Charlotte and Atlanta for a play-in spot with 24 games remaining in the regular season.
Patty Mills scored 22 points, and Cam Thomas added 20 for the Nets, coming off a comeback victory at New York on Wednesday night. They have lost 12 of 14.
"We're excited. We have 22 games to come together as a team," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "Hopefully, we have a good run of health where we can really build something in a short period of time and get a better seed and also more cohesions going into the playoffs."
The Nets fell behind by 13 points early in the third quarter and got consecutive 3-pointers from Cam Thomas and Jevon Carter to take a 76-73 lead with 1:36 left in the period.
Smith and Kispert combined for seven straight points to extend Washington's lead to 95-83 with under eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter before the Nets mounted a second comeback.
Thomas, the hero in the comeback win over the Knicks, cut it to 106-100 on a baseline jumper with 2:31 left. Washington answered back with consecutive baskets from Smith and Avdija to make it 110-100.
76ERS 123, BUCKS 120
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joel Embiid had 42 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and Philadelphia regrouped after squandering a 15-point lead to beat Milwaukee.
Embiid put the 76ers ahead for good at 117-116 with a 10-footer with 2:32 left.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.
Philadelphia played without James Harden, who hasn't made his 76ers debut since coming over in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last week. The 10-time All-Star and 2018 MVP hasn't played since Feb. 2 due to an injured left hamstring.
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton missed a 3-pointer with about nine seconds left.
The Bucks had one final chance after Philadelphia's Furkan Korkmaz lost the ball out of bounds with 2.3 seconds left. After Embiid fouled Antetokounmpo to force one more inbounds pass with 1.1 seconds left, Middleton missed a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris scored 19 points each for the 76ers.
MAVERICKS 125, PELICANS 118
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 49 points and 15 rebounds and Dallas never trailed against New Orleans en route to its sixth victory in seven games.
Doncic made four of his first five 3-point shots — sometimes skipping back to the defensive end in celebration as the net billowed from a long make — before finishing 7 of 14 from deep. He also had eight assists.
Dallas raced to a 45-27 lead after the first quarter, when Doncic scored 19 points and the Mavs combined to make nine of 12 3s. The Mavs took their first lead of 20 or more on another 3 by Davis Bertans on their first shot of the second period.
CJ McCollum scored 38 points, giving him four straight games with 20 or more, including three with at least 30, but the Pelicans fell to 1-4 since acquiring the star guard from Portland on Feb. 8.
HEAT 111, HORNETS 107, 20T
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 12 of his 25 points after regulation and Miami beat Charlotte in double overtime to enter the All-Star break tied for the Eastern Conference lead.
Duncan Robinson added 21 points for Miami, and Jimmy Butler overcame a horrendous shooting night to make clutch jumpers in the second overtime period to finish with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Miami has won six of their last seven games, tying the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the East at 38-21.
Miles Bridges had 29 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte, and LaMelo Ball added 14 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.