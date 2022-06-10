Harding Academy will be well-represented when the East takes on the West in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Soccer Game on June 24 at Estes Stadium in Conway. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Graduating seniors Ryan McGaha and Sikan Akpanudo were selected for the East squad. They were members of the Wildcats team which won the Class 3A state championship in May.
McGaha led the Wildcats with 18 goals scored. He also had 7 assists. Akpanudo scored 9 goals, including one in the state-title game. He had 4 assists this year.
Harding Academy coach Caleb Hall said getting chosen for the all-star game is a great accomplishment.
“For Sikan, he’s going to play at Harding next year,” Hall said. “For him, not only is it an honor but a step in that direction. For a lot of those guys he’s going to be playing with and against in this game are moving on to the next level. That’s a huge honor.
“For Ryan, he’s going to Pepperdine, and he’s not playing soccer. This is a chance for him to have one last hurrah. I’ve talked to him and his parents about it. They are just all excited for him to get one more chance to play.”
Hall said both are “incredible players.”
“When you look at the stats, Ryan has so many goals since he was our striker,” Hall said. “But Sikan, without always having the statistics, he’s the motor of our midfield. He’s also very clutch. You saw that in the state championship game. When we needed a goal right before half, and he was the one.
“I’m just pumped for both of them.”
McGaha said playing in the all-star game is a “pretty big honor.”
“It allows me to play another soccer game before my career ends” he said, adding he will be majoring in business at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.
McGaha said he started playing soccer when he was 4 or 5 years old.
“Although I quit sometime in elementary school, I started playing again my junior year,” he said.
McGaha also won a state championship in football for the Wildcats.
“It meant a lot playing football,” he said. “It had a huge impact on me. It taught me many life lessons about being tough, being a family and working together, all while having fun with my friends.”
Winning both state titles were something big for McGaha.
“It means a lot to me and my teammates considering the fact that we made history in both programs,” he said.
McGaha also played tennis during his senior year. He also played basketball until his senior year and baseball until his junior year.
Akpanudo said being selected for all-stars is a huge honor.
“I will not take this for granted, especially with seniors from the past two years being unable to participate due to COVID,” he said.
Akpanudo has played soccer since he was 4 years old.
“Playing football for Harding Academy meant a lot to me,” he said. “It was more than just the legacy that the program was built upon, but the family that I became a part of off the field. That is what made playing football so special. In both football and soccer, we came into the season with people believing we were not as talented a previous years. Winning state in both of those sports showed that it is a mistake to underestimate any Harding Academy team. It was a blessing to be ale to contribute on two state championship teams.
In addition to football and soccer, Akpanudo played basketball and was a member of the 2021 state title team. He ran track in the seventh and eighth grades and played tennis for a year.
“But I had to stop tennis because it conflicted with club soccer,” he said.
Akpanudo will major in nursing at Harding while playing for the Bisons soccer team.
