Both Harding Academy junior basketball teams came away with hardware from the finals of the Bradford tournament on Thursday night.

The junior boys Wildcats team defeated host Bradford in the finals 34-27. Harding Academy scored by committee as Rhett Watson, Cam Pryor and Caleb Jeffrey all finished with 8 points each. Eli Chism led the way in the semifinals win over Riverview with 14 points, which including four three-point baskets.

