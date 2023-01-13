Both Harding Academy junior basketball teams came away with hardware from the finals of the Bradford tournament on Thursday night.
The junior boys Wildcats team defeated host Bradford in the finals 34-27. Harding Academy scored by committee as Rhett Watson, Cam Pryor and Caleb Jeffrey all finished with 8 points each. Eli Chism led the way in the semifinals win over Riverview with 14 points, which including four three-point baskets.
“I’m proud of our guys’ fight this week and thought we played really hard,” Wildcats coach Trey Jameson said. “Guys made big plays down the stretch and we were fortunate to come up with a few wins.”
The Jr. Lady ‘Cats took down Concord 30-19 in their championship finals matchup, led by Mackenzie Byrd’s 12 points. Claire Citty led Harding with 18 points during their semis win over Riverview.
“We had three very different games stylistically there this week and the girls found a way to win each of them,” Lady Wildcats coach Rusty Garner said. “Proud of their effort and love watching them improve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.