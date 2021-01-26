Harding and Arkansas Tech played the second-highest scoring game in renovated Rhodes-Reaves Field House history Thursday in a 109-104 Wonder Boy win in double overtime.
Tech's Tony Hall made two free throws with five seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 77-77. Harding (2-4) committed a turnover on its final possession, but Hall's shot at the buzzer missed and the teams went to the first overtime.
Tech (5-3, 3-3) led by as many as six points in the first extra period when Justin Briley hit a 3-pointer with 3:11 left. Harding's Ramiro Santiago scored five straight points, and Jordan West knotted the game at 90-90 with a three-point play with 33 seconds remaining.
Tech missed two shots on its last possession and the game went to double overtime.
In the second extra period, Tech freshman Cejay Mann made four 3-pointers and scored 16 of the Wonder Boys' 19 points. His 3-pointer with 2:08 left gave Tech a 102-99 lead. Another 3 with 30 seconds left extended the lead to 105-101, and his four free throws down the stretch sealed it.
Santiago led all scorers with 35 points, a career high and the most by a Harding player this season. He made 10 of 21 shots, including five 3-pointers, and hit 10 of 12 free throws. Romio Harvey added 24 points and hit four 3-pointers. In all, five Bisons scored in double figures. Emic Ahmedic scored 14, West had 13 and Stetson Smithson added 10.
Mann scored 21 points to lead Tech, who snapped a 15-game road losing streak dating to an 89-87 win at Oklahoma Baptist on Feb. 21, 2019.
"What a classic," Harding coach Jeff Morgan said of the game. "Both teams played with great intensity. It's too bad we could not have fans for that one tonight because they would have seen a great game."
Harding and Arkansas Tech last played a double-overtime game Feb. 21, 1983. The Bisons won that 86-76. The highest-scoring game in the renovated Rhodes-Reaves Field House came on Feb. 11, 1998, a 117-109 loss to Central Oklahoma in the first season Harding returned to the arena.
Harding's next action is Thursday against Great American Conference Eastern Division leader Southern Arkansas in Magnolia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.