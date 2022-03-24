MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 30 points, hitting 12 of 15 shots, and the Memphis Grizzlies built a big lead early before coasting to a 133-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 20 points, going 7 of 13 from the field, as the Grizzlies shot 54%. De'Anthony Melton added 19 and John Konchar matched his career high with 18. Bane was 5 of 7 from outside the arc as Memphis made a season-high 21 3-pointers.
"It just kind of goes," Bane said of his shooting. "I made my first couple and then found a couple of openings for easy shots, and just kept hooping."
Before the game, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins announced that leading scorer Ja Morant would miss the next two weeks with right knee soreness. Morant sat out the previous two games after tweaking the knee in Memphis' loss to Atlanta last Friday.
Jenkins noted that what was recently a tight rotation has expanded to include other players.
"Unfortunately, with a couple of guys nicked up, it creates some of these opportunities," the Memphis coach said. "But guys have stayed the course and stayed ready."
The Grizzlies were sharp again without their All-Star, just as they were in a 132-120 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, and became the second team to lock up a spot in the postseason.
With Memphis leading 107-71 entering the fourth, the Grizzlies reserves finished up the game.
Lance Stephenson led the Pacers with 25 points, including making all five of his 3-pointers, while Terry Taylor had 17. Goga Bitadze finished with 14.
Besides Morant, the Grizzles were also without Dillon Brooks, who rested his left ankle, and Brandon Clarke (left hip soreness.)
Indiana also was playing the second consecutive night after a last-second loss to Sacramento. Like Memphis, the Pacers had multiple players out. Additionally, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle missed the game for personal reasons.
"We're short-handed. We're asking guys to do a little bit more, … and needing them to do a little bit more," said acting coach Lloyd Pierce. "It puts you in a situation where you need everything to go right. Obviously, tonight, it didn't go well for us."
As they did against Brooklyn, the Grizzlies surpassed 70 points in the first half, taking a 74-48 lead into the locker room. Bane had 23 points, missing only one of his shots in the half, going 5 of 6 from outside the arc.
The Grizzlies opened the second half on a 10-0 run and Memphis had its seventh win in the last eight.
"I'm glad I don't have to go against us," Bane said, noting the Grizzlies handed out 34 assists, including four players with at least five. "We've got multiple guys that can handle. Multiple guys that can shoot, pass. It makes us that much tougher to guard.
"It's definitely hard to go against, and it is fun when you are on the other side."
SUNS 140, NUGGETS 130
DENVER (AP) — Chris Paul returned from a broken right wrist to help Phoenix wrap up the top seed in the NBA playoffs.
Devin Booker led Phoenix with a season-high 49 points and Paul had 17 points — 15 of them after halftime — and 13 assists in the Suns’ seventh straight victory.
The Suns, who won 11 of the 15 games while their 12-time All-Star point guard was out, lead the NBA with a 60-14 record and are trying to make the NBA Finals for a second straight season after losing to Milwaukee last year.
Nikola Jokic led Denver with 28 points. The Nuggets shot 59.3% from the floor, but Phoenix was even hotter, hitting at a 60.5% clip.
Mikai Bridges added 22 points for the Suns on 8-of-9 shooting, Bridges and Deandre Ayton have played well in Paul’s absence and Ayton had a career-high 35 points Wednesday night in a comeback victory at Minnesota. He had 16 against denver.
Paul returned roughly five weeks after breaking his right thumb in a game against Houston on Feb. 16, just before the All-Star break.
With a nine-game lead over second-place Memphis with eight games left for both teams, the Suns wrapped up the best record in the NBA and home-court throughout the playoffs.
BUCKS 114, WIZARDS 102
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 10 assists to help short-handed Milwaukee beat Washington.
Grayson Allen added 21 points and the Bucks never trailed despite playing without either of their two All-Stars: Khris Middleton and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Middleton missed a second straight game with a sore left wrist. Antetokounmpo was out for the second time in three games with a sore right knee.
Ish Smith scored 17 points for Washington.
PELICANS 126, BULLS 109
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte' Graham hit five 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 30 points, CJ McCollum scored 25 points and New Orleans beat Chicago.
Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 19 rebounds for the Pelicans. They won for the fourth time in six games as they try to solidify their hold on a Western Conference play-in spot.
Zach LaVine scored 39 points for Chicago, which played without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan (left groin) and lost for the fifth time in six games.
RAPTORS 118, CAVALIERS 104
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 35 points, Chris Boucher added 17 and Toronto beat Cleveland to tighten the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Siakam was 6 for 7 from 3-point range to help Toronto snap a three-game home losing streak and tie Cleveland for the sixth-best record with nine games left.
Lauri Markkanen led Cleveland with 20 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.