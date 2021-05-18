MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies entered the season hoping to speed up the rebuilding process for the NBA's second-youngest team by reaching the playoffs.
The can take the next step in achieving that goal Wednesday night — if they can beat the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA's new play-in game postseason format. The Spurs-Grizzlies winner will play either the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors on Friday night to earn the No. 8 seed and a spot in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series with top-seeded Utah.
"Obviously we know what's at stake," Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant said. "We got to be ready. Our goal is to win, so we not even thinking of losing those games for our season to end. We're looking to win the game and look forward to whoever we play next."
Memphis started the best playoff run in franchise history by knocking off the top-seeded Spurs in 2011. That run ended in 2017 with a 4-2 first-round loss to San Antonio.
Now the Grizzlies have rebuilt the roster with Morant, the No. 2 pick overall in 2019, and Jaren Jackson Jr., the fourth overall pick in 2018. Memphis played in the NBA's first version of a play-in format last summer in the bubble in Orlando, but lost to Portland and fell short of securing the eighth seed.
"This is the first time really going through this play-in experience in a normal NBA season," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "It's always learning and growth, doesn't matter if it's year one, two or 20. We've got to learn from it, and we got to know how we got to be better."
The Spurs record-tying streak of 22 consecutive playoff appearances came to an end in the Florida bubble, and they stumble into this game having lost four straight and five of their last six. Those losses haven't been that close either with the eight in May by a margin of 15.25 points.
"We haven't been playing as well as we probably could," Spurs forward Rudy Gay said Tuesday. "And that's obvious. We are at a point right now where we are desperate."
The Grizzlies won the season series 2-1 against San Antonio — with the road team winning each time. Memphis has won five of the last six overall.
