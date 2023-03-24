Rockets Grizzlies Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) looks to take a 3-point shot as Grizzlies forward David Roddy, second from left, and Houston Rockets guard Daishen Nix (15) move for position in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 24, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

 Brandon Dill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kennard made a franchise-record 10 3-pointers to match his career high with 30 points, Desmond Bane added 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot after building a 31-point halftime lead and coasting to a 151-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Kennard, acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade deadline deal Feb. 9, connected on 10 of 11 shots from outside the arc — only the second player in NBA history to score 30 points all on 3-pointers. Bane was 5 of 7 from 3-point range as Memphis made 25 3-pointers to set a franchise mark.

