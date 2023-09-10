The Salem Greyhounds used a methodical running game as they defeated the Riverview Raiders 38-12 Friday night at Raider Stadium in Searcy.
The Greyhounds (3-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st quarter and were threatening to score again when Riverview's Tadrian Baker intercepted a Luka Downs pass and raced 80 yards untouched to the end zone midway through the 2nd quarter. While the extra point was no good, the touchdown brought the Raiders to within 14-6.
The Greyhounds would add another score to make it 22-6, but the Raiders were not done scoring in the quarter. After starting the game operating out of the Spread formation, Riverview switched back to the Power I and moved the football down the field. After calling timeout with just under 10 seconds remaining in the 1st half, Riverview would score thanks to a halfback pass from Trevion Greer to Ricky Lee. The conversation was no good and the Greyhounds would take a 22-12 lead into the locker room.
The Raiders would get the 2nd half kickoff, but went three and out. The turning point of the game with just under six minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter. The Raider defense had stopped Salem on downs at the Riverview 10 yard line. The Raiders would take over on downs and Riverview quarterback Dredyn Hulsey was sacked in the end zone for a safety by Salem's Colton Smith. T
The Greyhounds then scored 11 seconds later when Kachi Montes' free kick was taken by Smith at the Raider 35 yard line and he would rumble up the side line into the end zone. While the 2 point conversion was no good, the subsequent scores gave Salem a 30-12 lead.
The Greyhounds added another touchdown and successful two point conversion to make the final score 38-12. The Salem defense held the Riverview offense to 45 yards in the 1st half and 59 yards total in the ballgame. The Raiders (0-3) will wrap up their non conference portion of the schedule with a trip to Mena on Friday night.
