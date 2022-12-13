Suns Rockets Basketball

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives to the basket past Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

 Eric Christian Smith

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 26 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 as the Houston Rockets never trailed in a 111-97 win over the slumping Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The Rockets led by as many as 23 and held a comfortable lead for most of the night in the return of coach Stephen Silas, who was back after missing the previous game following the death of his father, longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas.

