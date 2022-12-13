HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 26 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 as the Houston Rockets never trailed in a 111-97 win over the slumping Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.
The Rockets led by as many as 23 and held a comfortable lead for most of the night in the return of coach Stephen Silas, who was back after missing the previous game following the death of his father, longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas.
"It was definitely great to be back," Silas said. "I love these guys. I love this team. I kind of didn't want the game to end because now it's like real life starts up again."
It was the second straight victory for the Rockets, who beat Milwaukee on Sunday night.
Silas was asked if returning to work made things easier for him.
"I don't know if it makes it easier or not, but my dad was a coach and he would tell me to coach," Silas said. "Get your butt out there and coach. So that's what I did."
Already playing without Devin Booker, the Suns, who dropped their fifth straight, didn't have Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne in the second half after both were injured before halftime. Ayton injured his left ankle and Payne sustained a right foot injury.
Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 18 points but shot a horrific 4 of 24 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3-point range. He made all eight free-throw attempts.
"Mikal was 4 for 24," coach Monty Williams said. "That's going to be a tough recipe when you don't have Book and all the other guys that are out."
Chris Paul had 16 points on 5-of-17 shooting, including 2 of 10 on 3s.
Paul said he isn't worried about things snowballing for the Suns.
"Not really," he said. "As long as the locker room stays positive and understands that it's a long season. We went on ... an 18-game winning streak (last season) and lost in the second round. You know what I mean? In this league you can't get too high or too low."
The Rockets scored the game's first seven points and led 54-35 after a first half where the Suns made just 11 of 50 shots, including 4 of 24 3-pointers.
A 7-2 run by the Suns got them within 11 with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the game. Houston scored the next five points, capped by an off-balance tip-in for a three-point play by Garrison Mathews, to stretch the lead to 98-82.
Phoenix entered the game ranked fifth in the league in 3-point shooting at 38.3% but made just 13 of 51 (25.5%) on Tuesday night.
BUCKS 128, WARRIORS 111
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Milwaukee over Golden State in a matchup of the NBA's last two champions.
Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven of 10 3-point attempts. Jordan Poole added 18 points and Klay Thompson 14 for Golden State.
The Warriors dropped their third straight road game and fell to 2-12 away from home this season. The defending NBA champions have allowed at least 114 points in every road game.
The Warriors trailed 64-52 at the break and the Bucks created some separation with an 8-2 run to open the second half. Golden State coach Steve Kerr cleared his bench early in the fourth quarter.
76ERS 123, KINGS 103
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 31 points, James Harden had 21 points and 15 assists, and Philadelphia scored 80 points in the first half and cruised past Sacramento.
Tobias Harris also scored 21 points for the Sixers, who have won three straight to start a seven-game homestand.
Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points. Sacramento has lost three of the first four games of its six-game East Coast swing.
Philadelphia led 80-55 at halftime.
JAZZ 121, PELICANS 100
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Utah cooled off Zion Williamson and New Orleans.
Williamson scored 26 points in 26 minutes and Jonas Valanciunas scored 15, but the Pelicans' seven-game winning streak was snapped. Only one of those wins came on the road.
After missing three games with an illness, Utah's Lauri Markkanen showed little rust in scoring 19 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored 19 and had a season-high six assists for the Jazz.
Walker Kessler had 11 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and three blocked shots. Jarred Vanderbilt had season bests of 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Williamson played just 11 minutes in the first half because of foul trouble. The Pelicans never recovered the lead they lost when he left the game.
___
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.