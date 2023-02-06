SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving hadn't arrived yet and Luka Doncic was out, so it was time for the Dallas youngsters to shine.
Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each scored career highs of 29 points and the short-handed Mavericks stunned the Utah Jazz 124-111 on Monday night after completing a trade for Irving.
"Luka (and Irving) are going to have their amazing nights, but if we want to be a championship team it's about the rest of us being able to step up," Green said.
The Mavericks acquired the eight-time All-Star along with Markieff Morris from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks.
Irving and Morris arrived in Dallas on Monday to undergo physicals and were not available for the game. But their new team rallied behind Green, who averages 8.1 points, and Hardy, who scores 5.6 per game.
"We believed we could win this from before the game even started," Hardy said. "The Jazz didn't seem like they were taking it seriously. They came out late before the game to warm up, all nonchalant."
When Green was on the court, the Mavericks outscored the Jazz by an astonishing 39 points and won their first game in eight tries without Doncic, their leading scorer with 33.4 points a game.
"The guys believed and Josh set the tone," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. "He understands how to play and he's not afraid of the moment."
Doncic (heel bruise) missed his third game in 10 days. The Jazz beat the Mavs 108-100 on Jan. 28, when the Slovenian star was out with a sprained ankle. This time the Mavericks bested the Jazz in nearly hustle category, including a 49-37 advantage on the boards.
"It was exemplified when (5-foot-11) McKinley Wright was boxing out (Utah's 7-foot-1 Walker) Kessler. The physicality for us tonight was high, no matter how small we were out there," Kidd said.
After scoring 12 total points over six games, Hardy broke out for his career night and Dwight Powell added 12 points and a career-best 16 rebounds.
"It was super fun," Hardy said twice with a smile that didn't leave his face for a long while.
Jordan Clarkson paced Utah with 26 points on 7-for-19 shooting and Lauri Markkanen added 19 — the first time he has failed to reach 20 points in the last 21 games.
"They played better than us. They played harder than us. Give credit to them, but I don't think we were ready to play," Markkanen said.
The Jazz are now 7-5 on a stretch where they're playing 11 of 13 games at home, when they hoped to gain ground on teams like Dallas, but are now two games behind the Mavs.
The Jazz struggle when their 3s aren't falling and they often fail to get back on defense. The upstart Mavs led the Jazz 27-4 on fast break points.
"This is the first game all season where I just feel disappointed in our focus," Utah coach Will Hardy said. "We just did not have the necessary focus and attention to the little things. They had 27 points in transition and 24 second-chance points and that's how we lost the game."
As could be expected with different rotations and the end of the bench getting significant minutes, the Mavericks looked out of sync at times. But they started running at every opportunity and went on a 23-6 run bridging the second and third quarters to take a 75-66 lead.
The Jazz trimmed the lead to a single possession in the fourth quarter but could never catch the Mavs.
CLIPPERS 124, NETS 116
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul George scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and Los Angeles overcame a career-high 47 points from Cam Thomas in his first start to beat short-handed Brooklyn.
Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the eighth time in 10 games and finished 4-2 on their six-game Eastern Conference road trip.
Thomas, who scored 44 to rally the Nets past Washington on Saturday, was even better on the day the Nets completed the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas. But Los Angeles outscored Brooklyn 25-9 over the final 6:20.
Nic Claxton had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets, while Edmund Sumner chipped in 23 points for Brooklyn. Before the game, the deal that sent Irving and forward Markieff Morris to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and multiple draft picks was announced.
CELTICS 111, PISTONS 99
DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum started slow and finished strong with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, leading Boston over Detroit.
The All-Star forward missed his first five shots and had as many fouls (three) as field goals after missing 10 shots in the first half. Tatum made three 3-pointers and an array of driving layups in the third, scoring 18 points in the quarter to turn a seven-point halftime lead into a 18-point cushion.
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who averages 27 points, missed the game with a non-COVID illness. Sam Hauser filled in, making his first start in two seasons, and had five 3-pointers in the first half when he scored all of his 15 points.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 for the Pistons, who have won just one-fourth of their games and are likely vying with Houston and Charlotte for the No. 1 pick and a chance to select 7-foot-3 French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
CAVALIERS 114, WIZARDS 91
WASHINGTON (AP) — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead Cleveland to a rout of Washington.
All five Cleveland starters were in double figures by halftime, and the Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. Evan Mobley finished with 16 points and Isaac Okoro contributed 12.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for Washington, which has lost three straight following a six-game winning streak. The Wizards were playing without Bradley Beal (left foot soreness) and Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain).
Washington led by at least 20 in each of its previous two losses, but the Wizards didn't have to worry about blowing a big lead on this night. In fact, they were never ahead at all.
BULLS 128, SPURS 104
CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Andre Drummond set season highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Chicago handed San Antonio its ninth straight loss.
Zach LaVine scored 20 points and DeMar DeRozan had 19, helping the Bulls match a season high with their third straight win. They also got some payback for a loss at San Antonio in October.
It was tied at 85 late in the third quarter when Chicago went on a 23-3 run that buried the team with the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Two more losses and the Spurs will match their worst skid of the season.
Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 21 points. But the Spurs opened a season-high, nine-game trip on an all-too-familiar note.
KINGS 140, ROCKETS 120
HOUSTON (AP) — Keegan Murray had a career-high 30 points and set a franchise rookie record with eight 3-pointers to help Sacramento snap a two-game skid with a win over Houston.
Murray, the fourth overall pick in last year's NBA draft, shot 8 for 12 from beyond the arc on a night when the Kings made 21 3-pointers. The previous team mark for 3s by a rookie was set by Ricky Berry with seven in 1989.
Malik Monk added 20 points off the bench and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in the first of consecutive games between the teams. De'Aaron Fox had 16 points and eight assists for Sacramento after missing two games for personal reasons.
Jalen Green had 27 points for the Rockets, who dropped their third straight.
