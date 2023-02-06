Mavericks Jazz Basketball

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, left, blocks Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving hadn't arrived yet and Luka Doncic was out, so it was time for the Dallas youngsters to shine.

Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each scored career highs of 29 points and the short-handed Mavericks stunned the Utah Jazz 124-111 on Monday night after completing a trade for Irving.

