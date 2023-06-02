ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jon Gray threw another gem for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers, who are in pretty good shape even when their offense doesn't have one of those breakout games that have become so common.
Gray pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start, outpitching Luis Castillo as the Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Friday night in a game that took only 2 hours, 5 minutes.
"Things are moving faster, you're in and out," Gray said. "You're not waiting a lot. I feel like it's really like a race to the finish, like a sprint. But it's a lot of fun."
Gray (6-1) struck out five, walked one and hit a batter while throwing 57 of his 82 pitches for strikes. The right-hander didn't come out for the eighth to avoid a blister from developing on his hand, and said all is good.
"I saw a guy that was on top of his game again. Really good stuff," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Really, really nice job. We needed it because their guy was really good too."
Marcus Semien scored the game's first run after extending his major league-best hitting streak to 21 games in the the sixth and scored on Nathaniel Lowe's sacrifice fly. Corey Seager later had a RBI double for the Rangers, who have won 18 of their last 25 games.
Castillo (4-3) limited the Rangers to one run over seven innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Texas entered averaging an MLB-best 6.29 runs per game and had scored 11 runs in each of its previous two home games — though those were before a 6-3 trip with series wins in Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Detroit.
"Luis Castillo, can't say enough," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He went out there seven innings against probably one of the hottest offenses in the game, and to pitch the way he did, I feel bad we didn't do anything for him offensively."
The Mariners were shut out for the fourth time this season.
Castillo had thrown 12 scoreless innings over his last two outings and extended that streak to 17 before Texas got to him in the sixth. Semien had a leadoff single, moved to third on Seager's single and scored on Nathaniel Lowe's sacrifice fly. The 21-game hitting streak is the longest of Semien's career.
Grant Anderson, who made his big league debut Tuesday for Texas with seven strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings at Detroit, worked a scoreless eighth with one strikeout. Will Smith worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances, wrapping up the Rangers' sixth shutout.
Gray was 4-0 with a 1.95 ERA in May, when the Rangers won all five of his starts. His streak of winning five starts in a row began when he allowed one run over seven innings in a 2-1 win in Seattle on May 8.
"Just been a higher level of confidence with everything. Not worrying so much, you know, if something bad happens," Gray said. "I feel like we're just we're staying on the attack. We're not walking guys, not letting big innings happen. And I think that's what's keeping us rolling."
BREWERS 5, REDS 4, 11 INNINGS
CINCINNATI (AP) — Victor Caratini drove in the go-ahead run with an infield grounder in a two-run 11th inning and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati following the ejection of Brewers starter Corbin Burnes.
With the score 3-3, Burnes made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch of Stuart Fairchild's blooper to end the sixth and celebrated by spiking the ball. Burnes and plate umpire D.J. Reyburn exchanged words, and Reyburn ejected the pitcher after Burnes had returned to the dugout.
Burnes, the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed three runs and two hits with seven strikeouts while tying his season high with four walks. He was 0-2 over his prior three starts.
Before a crowd of 44,073, a regular-season record at Great American Ball Park, Elvis Pegureo (1-0) struck out one in a hitless 10th for his first major league win. Fernando Cruz (1-1) was the loser.
BLUE JAYS 3, METS 0
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt took the mound after a 91-minute rain delay, ready to rush back to Toronto as his wife went into labor, and shut down his former team on three hits to lead the Blue Jays over New York.
Bassitt's wife, Jessica, was due to give birth to their second child.
The game was scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. but began at 8:41 p.m. and didn't end until shortly after 11 p.m. George Springer started the night by homering on Justin Verlander's second pitch.
Bassitt (6-4) tied his season high with eight strikeouts and walked none, throwing 101 pitches. He had not been to Citi Field since losing the decisive Game 3 of an NL Wild Card series against San Diego last October.
Jordan Romano finished the four-hitter for his 14th save in 15 chances, the Blue Jays' major league-high ninth shutout. New York has been blanked eight times, matching the Mets' total last year.
PIRATES 7, CARDINALS 5
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Pittsburgh rallied past St. Louis for its third straight victory.
Hayes finished off a three-hit night by sending the first pitch he saw from Giovanny Gallegos (1-3) into the left-field bleachers to give the Pirates the lead. Josh Palacios followed two pitches later with his first career home run.
Carlos Santana had three hits for the Pirates, including a two-run double during a six-run seventh. Andrew McCutchen singled twice to boost his career hits total to 1,998.
Yohan Ramirez (1-0) got the win after striking out Tommy Edman with the bases full in the top of the seventh. David Bednar worked around a two-out single in the ninth by Paul DeJong for his 11th save.
Nolan Arenado had three hits, including his 10th home run, for St. Louis.
ASTROS 6, ANGELS 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer off Shohei Ohtani for a major league-best 50 RBIs, backing a strong start by Framber Valdez in Houston's victory over Los Angeles.
Valdez (6-4) scattered five hits across seven scoreless innings to extend his winning streak to four games.
There was one out in the first when Alvarez connected on his team-leading 15th home run to make it 2-0. Rookie Corey Julks added a two-run shot off Ohtani (5-2) in the sixth to push the lead to 5-0.
Ohtani yielded a season-high nine hits and tied a season high with five runs in six innings for his second loss this year. Batting leadoff for the first time this season, the two-way star also had a tough night at the plate, going 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and a walk.
TWINS 1, GUARDIANS 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit an RBI double in the seventh inning and Jhoan Duran finished a combined eight-hitter, helping Minnesota beat Cleveland.
Polanco's drive off Nick Sandlin (2-3) went high off the right-field wall, scoring Kyle Farmer from second base. The teams went a combined 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position before Minnesota broke through.
Brock Stewart (2-0) got three outs for the win, stranding a pair of runners in the seventh after Jovani Moran allowed two hits.
Duran entered with one out in the eighth with Steven Kwan on second base and the heart of the Guardians order ahead. Duran struck out José Ramírez, intentionally walked Josh Naylor and struck out Andrés Giménez to end the inning. He then worked the ninth for his eighth save in nine chances.
MARLINS 4, ATHLETICS 0
MIAMI (AP) — Edward Cabrera struck out 10 in six innings and Miami beat Oakland.
Cabrera (4-4) gave up four hits and walked one. JT Chargois, Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott followed Cabrera, each throwing an inning to complete the five-hitter.
Jesús Sánchez homered and singled twice, and Bryan De La Cruz had two hits.
The major league-worst Athletics lost their 12th straight on the road to drop to 12-47 overall. Shintaro Fujinami (2-6) was the loser.
WHITE SOX 3, TIGERS 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger and four relievers combined on Chicago's fourth shutout, Tim Anderson scored a run and drove in one, and the White Sox beat Detroit,
Clevinger pitched three-hit ball over five innings in first start since May 17. He struck out six and walked one after being sidelined because of inflammation in his right wrist.
Keynan Middleton (1-0), Reynaldo López and Joe Kelly each gave up a hit while working a scoreless inning. Kendall Graveman retired all three batters in the ninth for his fifth save.
The loss spoiled a solid start by Reese Olson (0-1) in his major league debut. The 23-year-old right-hander didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning, when he gave up two runs. He struck out six and walked one.
NATIONALS 8, PHILLIES 7
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and Washington sent Philadelphia to its fifth straight loss, winning after blowing a six-run lead.
The defending NL champion Phillies have just five victories in their last 18 games and are tied with the Nationals at the bottom of the NL East at 25-32.
Alex Call drew a two-out walk against Connor Brogdon (2-1) in the eighth, stole second and scored on Thomas' single to right center. Kyle Finnegan (3-2) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the victory, stranding the tying run on second in the ninth.
Nick Castellanos homered twice, singled, doubled and drove in five runs for Philadelphia. Down 7-1 after four innings, the Phillies tied it at 7 in the eighth.
ROCKIES 7, ROYALS 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan McMahon homered in the first inning and hit a go-ahead single in a six-run eighth and Colorado beat Kansas City to end a four-game losing streak.
Elias Díaz and Nolan Jones had two-run doubles in the eighth, among six hits by the Rockies in the inning. McMahon has reached safely in 11 consecutive games, batting .425 (17 for 40) with five homers and 15 RBIs.
Brent Suter (4-0) allowed one hit over two scoreless innings in relief of Chase Anderson, who gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. Justin Lawrence struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. with the bases loaded for his second career save.
Kansas City has lost nine of 12, dropping to 17-40. Carlos Hernández (0-3) was the loser.
___
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.