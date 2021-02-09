DETROIT (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with a bit of a challenge while Kevin Durant is sidelined.
It's not going well at the moment.
Jerami Grant equaled a career high with 32 points and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of Durant's absence Tuesday night, beating the Brooklyn Nets 122-111.
It was the third straight loss for the Nets, who are without Durant because of coronavirus protocols. He can't return until later this week.
Coach Steve Nash wasn't pleased with his team's response Tuesday, especially at the start. Brooklyn fell behind the last-place Pistons by 20 points in the second quarter.
"This is professional sports. The other team is talented and capable, and we're short-handed," Nash said. "We've got a lot to clean up. Number one thing is just that attitude and that competition level and that connectivity."
Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and showed the same type of spirit that was on display in its previous game, a double-overtime loss in Los Angeles against the defending champion Lakers.
"I like our foundation. I like the pieces we have," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "We're not a finished product. ... We've just got to grow and get the pieces together."
The Nets were without both Durant and Kyrie Irving (right finger sprain) in a loss to Philadelphia on Saturday night. Irving returned against Detroit and scored 27 points.
James Harden added 24 for Brooklyn, but it wasn't enough for the Nets to overcome a poor start. The Pistons shot 66.7% from the field in the first quarter and led by 12 at the end of the period. The lead reached 20 in the second.
"We look very average, and we have the talent that the eye test presents, that we should be dominating," Irving said. "We're dealing with a lot of the reality that we're putting this together on the fly."
Brooklyn rallied to within two in the third, but a 3-pointer by Grant gave the Pistons a 94-86 advantage at the end of that quarter, and Detroit was able to hold on.
Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey scored all of his 15 points in the final period, making all six of his attempts from the field.
Grant also tied his career high with 32 points in the loss to the Lakers.
Durant was removed from the starting lineup Friday, then was cleared to play before he was pulled in the third quarter of a loss to Toronto. He's now missed two full games since then.
It's been a tough stretch for the Nets, but plenty of other teams are also dealing with periods of uncertainty this season.
"That's the way this year's going to be," Nash said. "We can't make excuses."
HEAT 98, KNICKS 96
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo did all of Miami's scoring for much of the second half, Butler finishing with a game-high 26 points, and the Heat beat New York to finish off a sweep of a home-and-home series.
RJ Barrett had a chance to tie it on the game's final play, but his layup bounced off the rim and Miami won three straight for the first time this season. Kelly Olynyk scored 20 points for Miami, Adebayo had 19 and Tyler Herro finished with 15 — including the 3-pointer with 1:04 left that put the Heat up for good.
Elfrid Payton led the Knicks with 18 points, and Derrick Rose — in his first game back with New York — had 14 off the bench. Barrett scored 13 and Julius Randle finished with 12 for New York.
WARRIORS 114, SPURS 91
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points and Golden State snapped San Antonio's three-game winning streak.
Golden State ended a five-game losing streak in San Antonio. Eric Paschall had 15 points and Andrew Wiggins added 14 for the Warriors.
Rudy Gay scored 17 points, Trey Lyles had 15 and Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills had 13 apiece for San Antonio.
It was the Spurs' final home game before embarking on their annual nearly month-long road trip while the city's Stock Show & Rodeo is held at the AT&T Center.
PELICANS 130, ROCKETS 101
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reserve Josh Hart had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help New Orleans overcome Zion Williamson's early foul trouble, and the Pelicans beat Houston to extend their winning streak to four games.
Brandon Ingram scored 22 and Williamson added 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal despite being limited to 20 minutes on the court, which might prove beneficial with New Orleans playing on back-to-back nights.
Willy Hernangomez added 14 points and 10 rebounds in a reserve role and Lonzo Ball capped his 15-point night with a back-breaking 3 in the fourth quarter as New Orleans pulled away for good.
John Wall scored 25 points and Eric Gordon 23 for Houston, which lost its third straight.
