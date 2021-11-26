SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devonte' Graham made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 98-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.
Brandon Ingram had 21 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 15 points. Willy Hernangomez added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 16 points and six assists for the Jazz. Mike Conley and Joe Ingles chipped in 12 points apiece.
After trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half, the Pelicans surged ahead in the fourth quarter and took a 91-85 lead on a layup by Herbert Jones with 4:45 left.
The Jazz rallied and went back in front on back-to-back baskets by Mitchell. Conley followed with a layup and Rudy Gobert added a free throw, giving Utah a 97-93 lead with 37.5 seconds remaining.
Utah could not hang on. Ingram made a pair of free throws and Graham hit the 3 in transition after Mitchell missed a driving layup in the final seconds.
Bogdanovic scored five of Utah's first six baskets – including three 3-pointers – for an 18-10 first-quarter lead.
Alexander-Walker bookended a 13-1 run with a pair of 3-pointers before Utah countered with a 15-2 run, punctuated by Bogdanovic sidestepping a defender to knock down his fourth 3-pointer of the game, to surge back ahead 43-32 midway through the second quarter.
New Orleans erased the deficit as the quarter progressed and took a 46-45 halftime lead on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Hernangomez. The Jazz missed five shots and committed three turnovers over their final eight first-half possessions to open the door for a rally. Utah went scoreless over the final 4 ½ minutes of the first half.
The Jazz and the Pelicans will play again on Saturday night.
Booker, Suns roll past Knicks for 15th straight victory
SUNS 118, KNICKS 97
NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points and Phoenix beat New York Knicks for its 15th straight victory, matching the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.
Chris Paul had 14 points and 10 assists to help the Suns improve to 16-3. The reigning Western Conference champions will try to wrap up a perfect four-game trip Saturday night in a showdown with East-leading Brooklyn.
Phoenix also won 15 straight during the 2006-07 season. The Suns won a franchise-best 17 in a row later that season.
Booker was 14 for 27 from the field, making four 3-pointers. He did not attempt a free throw. Deandre Ayton added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Kemba Walker scored 17 points for the Knicks.
HORNETS 133, TIMBERWOLVES 115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping surging Charlotte snap Minnesota's five-game winning streak.
Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward each had 18 points, and LaMelo Ball had 10 points and 13 assists. The Hornets have won eight of their last nine games.
The Hornets tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers and shot 57.5% from beyond the arc against the NBA's top-ranked 3-point defense.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points for Minensota, and D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added 18 points.
HAWKS 132, GRIZZLIES 100
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trae Young had 31 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta past Memphis in a game where the Grizzlies who lost point guard Ja Morant to a left knee injury.
Morant left the first quarter with what the team announced as a left knee injury and did not return. He had missed his only shot and converted a pair of free throws.
The Hawks won their seventh straight, the best active streak in the Eastern Conference. They scored their most points in a game this season.
John Konchar led Memphis with 17 points.
CLIPPERS 107, PISTONS 96
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and Los Angeles beat Detroit,
After dropping three of four games, the Clippers never trailed.
Jackson missed his first five shots, but was 8 of 14 the rest of the way. Terance Mann added 16 points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 15 points.
Jerami Grant had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit.
BULLS 123, MAGIC 88
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and Chicago beat Orlando.
Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Coby White came off the bench with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting.
Wendell Carter Jr., who went the other way in the March 25 trade that sent Vucevic to Chicago, had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Orlando has lost five straight.
PACERS 114, RAPTORS 97
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds and Indiana beat short-handed Toronto.
Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12.
Fred Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points.
SPURS 96, CELTICS 88
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio rallied to beat Boston after blowing a 24-point lead.
Murray had eight points in final 2:58 to help snap a six-game skid. Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each.
Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Boston. The Celtics have lost two straight.
WIZARDS 101, THUNDER 99
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and Washington topped Oklahoma City.
The Wizards trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before rebounding to snap a two-game skid.
Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 21 points. The Thunder have lost seven of eight.
