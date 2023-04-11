Cardinals Rockies Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman watches his hit as he reaches base on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

 John Leyba

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Gorman sparked St. Louis' three-run ninth inning with a tiebreaking solo homer off Pierce Johnson, and the Cardinals topped the Colorado Rockies 9-6 on Tuesday night.

Gorman's third homer of the season gave St. Louis a 7-6 lead. Paul Goldschmidt then singled in Brendan Donovan and scored on Tyler O'Neill's single.

