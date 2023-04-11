DENVER (AP) — Nolan Gorman sparked St. Louis' three-run ninth inning with a tiebreaking solo homer off Pierce Johnson, and the Cardinals topped the Colorado Rockies 9-6 on Tuesday night.
Gorman's third homer of the season gave St. Louis a 7-6 lead. Paul Goldschmidt then singled in Brendan Donovan and scored on Tyler O'Neill's single.
Tommy Edman and Juan Yepez also went deep for the Cardinals, who trailed 6-2 after six innings. Nolan Arenado hit a three-run double in the seventh, and rookie Jordan Walker extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
"It was awesome, a comeback win," Gorman said. "Couldn't write it up any better."
Giovanny Gallegos (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, and Ryan Helsley gave up a pair of singles before retiring three straight for his second save.
Elías Díaz, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon homered for Colorado, but Johnson (0-1) faltered in the ninth. McMahon also committed a costly error.
The Cardinals scored four unearned runs in the seventh after McMahon booted Edman's two-out grounder to second, loading the bases.
"It just kind of kicked up on me and I didn't handle it," McMahon said. "Like I told the rest of the guys here, it's a play I expect to make 99 out of 100 times. These things do happen. Hopefully they don't happen too often but they're going to happen and we have to be able to bounce back."
Dinelson Lamet then relieved Jake Bird and walked Goldschmidt before Arenado, who spent his first eight years in Colorado before being traded to St. Louis ahead of the 2021 season, laced a double down the left-field line.
"Goldy had that great at-bat right before me and I just wanted to keep it going," Arenado said. "He got me fired up with his at-bat and I was like, all right, it's my turn to do something."
The Rockies had opened a 6-2 lead with five runs in the fifth, batting around against Miles Mikolas. McMahon hit a three-run drive and Cron followed with another homer. Yonathan Daza added a sacrifice fly.
Edman homered in the first, snapping a 13-inning scoreless streak to start the season by Colorado starter Kyle Freeland, and Yepez went deep leading off the third.
RAYS 7, RED SOX 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay ran its season-opening win streak to 11 games, using another homer by Brandon Lowe and a strong performance by Shane McClanahan to beat Boston.
Yandy Díaz and Lowe hit back-to-back solo shots with two out in the fifth inning. Lowe extended his homer streak to four straight games.
Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe also connected for the Rays, and McClanahan (3-0) struck out nine while pitching five-plus innings of one-run ball.
Tampa Bay's win streak is one game short of the franchise record set in 2004.
Garrett Whitlock (0-1) permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings in his season debut for Boston. The right-hander had hip surgery in September.
MARLINS 8, PHILLIES 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luis Arraez became the first player to hit for the cycle for Miami, finishing with four hits and two RBIs.
Before Tuesday, the Marlins were the only active major league team without a cycle in its history. Miami entered the National League as the Florida Marlins back in 1992.
Arraez was acquired in a January trade with Minnesota. He is 22 for 41 (.537) in 12 games to start the 2023 season.
Miami left-hander Jesús Luzardo (2-0) allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings.
Kyle Schwarber homered for Philadelphia, and Aaron Nola (0-2) was charged with four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.
YANKEES 11, GUARDIANS 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched seven effective innings and Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer, powering the Yankees to the victory.
Cole (3-0) gave up two runs and three hits in the first before locking in and improving to 5-0 against Cleveland over the past two seasons. The right-hander beat the Guardians twice in last year's AL Division Series.
Cordero's homer in New York's five-run third off Hunter Gaddis (0-1) gave Cole a big cushion and helped the Yankees even the series after dropping the opener.
Anthony Rizzo had two RBIs for the Yankees, and superstar Aaron Judge extended his on-base streak to 44 games.
ORIOLES 12, ATHLETICS 8
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice and tied a team record with nine RBIs, helping Baltimore rally for the victory.
Mountcastle hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and added a grand slam in the seventh as the Orioles overcame a difficult home debut for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. Austin Hays homered and had four hits for Baltimore, which handed the A's their sixth straight loss.
Mountcastle tied the franchise's single-game mark for RBIs set by Jim Gentile in 1961 and matched by Eddie Murray in 1985. He became the first player anywhere in the majors to drive in nine runs since Adam Duvall in 2020.
Shea Langeliers capped Oakland's five-run fifth with a three-run homer off Austin Voth that gave the A's a 7-3 lead. Sam Moll (0-1) got the loss.
Bryan Baker (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win.
BLUE JAYS 9, TIGERS 3
TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit a solo home run and made a sensational leaping catch at the wall, leading Toronto to the win.
The Blue Jays belted five homers in their home opener in front of a sellout crowd of 42,053. Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run shot, and George Springer, Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette each hit a solo homer.
Nick Maton hit a three-run homer for Detroit in its fifth straight loss. Matt Manning (1-1) allowed four runs and six hits in six innings.
Zach Pop (1-0) worked 1 2/3 innings for the win.
BRAVES 7, REDS 6
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies homered, and Atlanta overcame a rocky season debut by Kyle Wright.
Michael Tonkin (1-1) earned his first win since 2016 by pitching three scoreless innings in relief of Wright.
The Braves led 7-4 before Jose Barrero's two-run homer off Joe Jiménez in the eighth. Barrero had three RBIs.
Nick Anderson pitched a perfect ninth for his first save since 2021.
Reds right-hander Luis Cessa (0-1) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Albies' homer was the 100th of his career.
PADRES 4, METS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Weathers got his first big league win in two years, and Manny Machado hit a key two-run double for San Diego.
Weathers (1-0), the son of former major league pitcher David Weathers, allowed one run and three hits in five innings. With his father watching from a second-row seat, the young left-hander struck out three and walked two.
Xander Bogaerts boosted San Diego's lead to 4-1 with a two-run homer in the ninth. Josh Hader got three outs for his fourth save.
New York's David Peterson (0-2) was charged with two runs in 5 2/3 innings.
PIRATES 7, ASTROS 4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Ji-Hwan Bae hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting Pittsburgh to the victory.
Pittsburgh led 4-2 entering the ninth, but Houston's Chas McCormick hit a tying two-run double off closer David Bednar (1-0), who blew his first save opportunity in five chances.
Rodolfo Castro led off the bottom of the ninth with a single against Ryan Pressly (0-2). Pinch-hitter Andrew McCutchen singled with one out before Bae drove a 2-2 changeup deep to right-center for his second career homer.
Ji-Man Choi and Jack Suwinski also homered for the Pirates, who have won six of eight.
Alex Bregman homered in the first inning for the Astros, and Kyle Tucker went deep in the second.
TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 3, 10 INNINGS
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hanser Alberto's throwing error allowed the automatic runner to score from second base, sending the Twins to the extra-inning victory.
With pinch-runner Willi Castro on second in the 10th, Michael Taylor put down a sacrifice bunt. Alberto's throw to first sailed wide and Castro scored to give Minnesota the win.
Twins reliever Griffin Jax (1-1) worked a perfect top of the 10th, standing Chicago's automatic runner at third.
Jesse Scholtens (0-1) was on the mound in the 10th for the White Sox, who got the game into extras after Luis Robert Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw from Jhoan Duran in the ninth.
Taylor and Byron Buxton went deep for Minnesota. It was Buxton's 100th career homer.
___
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.