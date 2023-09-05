Cardinals Braves Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker, center, celebrates a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Soroka's third promotion to Atlanta this season in his comeback from two Achilles tendon injuries has led to more health concerns for the right-hander.

Tyler O'Neill and Nolan Gorman hit two-run homers to spoil Soroka's return to Atlanta and the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Braves 10-6 on Tuesday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.