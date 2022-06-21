MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Gorman went 4 of 4 with two solo homers and four RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Tuesday night to regain a share of the NL Central lead.
The Cardinals and Brewers are both 39-31 after splitting the first two matchups of this four-game series. St. Louis stopped the Brewers' four-game winning streak.
Gorman broke a 2-all tie and put the Cardinals ahead for good with a homer to center off Chi Chi González (0-1) in the fourth inning. He extended the lead to 4-2 with a drive over the right-field wall against Miguel Sánchez in the seventh.
Since making his major-league debut May 20, Gorman has six homers in 29 games. His first five all traveled at least 400 feet, including his 428-foot shot in the fourth. The streak ended when his seventh-inning homer went 396 feet.
Zack Thompson (1-0), Drew VerHagen, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley combined to allow just one hit and one walk in six innings of scoreless relief. The Brewers had just four hits.
Gorman's big night started with a two-out RBI single in the first as the Cardinals grabbed a 2-0 lead. Milwaukee's Willy Adames tied it in the bottom half with a two-run homer off Jack Flaherty.
But the Brewers failed to capitalize on Flaherty's control issues.
Flaherty retired just one of his first five batters — allowing Adames' homer and three walks — but avoided further damage in his three-inning stint by continually pitching out of trouble. Flaherty matched a career high with five walks.
This was Flaherty's second appearance after having a platelet-rich plasma injection in March while recovering from shoulder inflammation. Flaherty made his season debut Wednesday and allowed four runs – two earned – over three innings in a 6-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
González (0-1) allowed three runs and four hits over four innings with two strikeouts and one walk in his Brewers debut after getting claimed off waivers from Minnesota a week ago. González was starting in place of Aaron Ashby, who went on the injured list Monday due to inflammation in his left arm.
RAY 5, YANKEES 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered in his first three at-bats and Tampa Bay beat the Yankees, handing New York only its third loss in 20 games.
Paredes, who had four RBIs, combined with Harold Ramirez for back-to-back homers in the first off Nestor Cortes, then put the Rays ahead 3-2 in the third and added a two-run drive in the fifth on the first pitch after Clarke Schmidt relieved.
The Rays led 5-2 before Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth off Colin Poche, who got his fifth save when pinch-hitter Aaron Judge flied out to the left-field warning track.
Shawn Armstrong (1-1), the second of seven Tampa Bay pitchers, got his first win for the Rays despite giving up DJ LeMahieu's tying, two-run single in the second.
Cortes (6-3) allowed four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, giving up three homers for the first time in his major league career.
GUARDIANS 6, TWINS 5, 11 INNINGS
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the 11th inning and Cleveland moved into a tie with Minnesota atop the AL Central.
With Oscar Gonzalez on second, Giménez singled to center field with one out against Griffin Jax (4-1) and the Guardians improved to 10-2 in their last 12 games and 16-4 since May 30.
Trevor Stephan (3-2) struck out Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and Gary Sanchez, Minnesota's 3-4-5 hitters, with two on and nobody out in the 10th.
Emmanuel Clase earned his 16th save in 18 chances.
ASTROS 8, METS 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer and Kyle Tucker had three RBIs as Houston beat New York in an interleague matchup between two of the top teams in the majors.
Jose Altuve and José Siri added solo home runs for Houston in the first meeting between the teams since the Astros swept a three-game series in September 2017.
José Urquidy (6-3) allowed four hits and a run in six innings. Urquidy, who walked one, threw a career-high 104 pitches.
Pete Alonso hit his NL-leading 20th home run in the sixth for New York. Trevor Williams (1-4) yielded four hits and three runs over four innings in his sixth start of the season and first since June 5.
GIANTS 12, BRAVES 10
ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski broke out of a slump with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, Joc Pederson and Austin Wynns homered and San Francisco beat Atlanta.
Yastrzemski drove a pitch from Collin McHugh to right that put the Giants up for good at 8-7. San Francisco has won eight of 11 and 14 of 22.
Matt Olson homered twice and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna went deep for Atlanta.
Darren O'Day (1-1) took the loss after allowing two hits and two runs and failing to retire any of the three batters he faced in the sixth.
Tyler Rogers (1-3) pitched two innings to earn the win.
RANGERS 7, PHILLIES 0
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim hit consecutive homers off former teammate Kyle Gibson, Martín Pérez went six innings in his fifth scoreless start this season and Texas beat Philadelphia.
Lowe broke a 0-0 tie in the fifth with his solo shot before Heim also hit his ninth of the season in the Rangers' eighth consecutive victory over the Phillies.
Marcus Semien and Kole Calhoun each connected on a two-run homer against Jeurys Familia in the eighth.
Pérez (5-2) outdueled Gibson (4-3), who allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.
It was just the fourth loss in 19 games for Philadelphia.
DODGERS 8, REDS 2
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tony Gonsolin became the first pitcher in the majors to win nine games, Freddie Freeman drove in five runs and Los Angeles beat Cincinnati.
Gonsolin (9-0) gave up two runs on solo homers by Jonathan India and Albert Almora Jr. but only allowed one other hit through five innings and 87 pitches. The 28-year-old righty has a 1.58 ERA.
Four Dodgers relievers threw scoreless innings to wrap it up.
Tyler Mahle (2-6) was lucky to give up only four runs through six innings. He allowed 12 hits but manage to strand eight runners.
Freeman had a two-run double and a bases-loaded triple.
RED SOX 5, TIGERS 4
BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot and Boston beat Detroit.
Boston went ahead 4-3 in the fourth when Story put a hanging a slider from rookie Beau Brieske (1-6) on Lansdowne Street for his 11th homer this season.
Vázquez lined Andrew Chafin's first pitch into the Green Monster seats for a 5-3 lead in the seventh.
Rich Hill (3-4) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings with six strikeouts.
John Schreiber got his second save this season when Miguel Cabrera hit a game-ending groundout with a man on.
PIRATES 7, CUBS 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bligh Madris hit his first major league home run and fellow rookie Roansy Contreras pitched five solid innings to lead Pittsburgh past Chicago.
Madris hit solo shot to right-center field off Mark Leiter Jr. in the sixth inning to close the scoring.
Contreras (2-1) allowed one run and four hits while striking out three and walking two.
Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer (1-3) permitted five runs — four earned — and five hits in four innings while losing his third straight start.
MARLINS 9, ROCKIES 8
MIAMI (AP) — Garrett Cooper lined a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and Miami overcame a four-run deficit to beat Colorado.
Colorado led 4-0 before Miami scored five times in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. The Rockies tied the score 8-8 in the sixth after Cooper allowed Brendan Rodgers' two-out grounder to get by him and into right field for an error that led that led to three unearned runs.
Nick Fortes led off the eighth with a double against Alex Colomé (2-1) and later scored on Cooper's double.
Steven Okert (4-0) pitched a perfect eighth and Tanner Scott worked around a leadoff walk to Randal Grichuk in the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.
NATIONALS 3, ORIOLES 0
BALTIMORE (AP) — Erick Fedde allowed two hits over six innings, and Washington beat Baltimore for its second straight victory following an eight-game skid.
César Hernández doubled on the game's first pitch from Jordan Lyles (4-6) and scored on a double by Nelson Cruz to put Washington in front. Hernández added an RBI grounder in the second inning.
Fedde (5-5) struck out four, walked one and did not allow a runner past first base.
Kyle Finnegan worked the seventh, Carl Edwards Jr. pitched the eighth and Tanner Rainey completed the four-hitter for his eighth save.
