The son of one of the NFL's most prolific running backs made quite a name for himself this bowl season.

Southern Mississippi's Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 329 yards – the most in any bowl game ever – to lead the Golden Eagles to a 38-24 LendingTree Bowl victory over Rice. The record had been held by Appalachian State's Camerun Peoples, who rushed for 317 yards against North Texas in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.