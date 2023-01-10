Tashaun Gipson Sr. started his season back home in Dallas with his family not knowing whether his NFL career had come to an end. Then 15 days after getting the rare chance to celebrate a birthday at home instead of at training camp, the San Francisco 49ers called and Gipson had a job again less than three weeks before the start of the season. It proved to be a fortunate development for both sides with the 32-year-old Gipson delivering one of his most productive seasons in years as a key part of the NFL's stingiest defense.

