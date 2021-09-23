MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 Thursday and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games.
On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one run in the fifth, four in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth.
"They picked me up big time today," Wainwright said of his teammates. "Goldie hit some really good swings. I gave him a big old smooch on the top of his head, and I don't care who knows it."
The Cardinals maintained a 4 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia for the second NL wild card, with Cincinnati another game back.
"It was a great team win," Wainwright said. "I put us in a hole, and they came back and won that game."
St. Louis began its winning streak by overcoming a four-run deficit against Cincinnati to win on Sept. 11. The Cardinals are on their longest winning streak since April 11-24, 1982, and are two shy of the franchise record set in 1935.
Milwaukee has lost five in a row since clinching its fourth consecutive playoff berth on Sept. 18, including four defeats to the Cardinals.
Yadier Molina started the comeback with an RBI single in the fifth off Adrian Houser.
St. Louis loaded the bases with one outs in the seventh on two walks and a single against Jake Cousins, and Tommy Edman hit an RBI grounder off Brad Boxberger, whose throwing error on a pickoff attempt brought in another run. Goldschmidt tied the score with a two-run homer.
"I was able, fortunately, get a ball out of there and tied up the game," Goldschmidt said. "It was a great job by the lineup that the next inning continuing to add on and get two more runs."
Nolan Arenado walked against Aaron Ashby (3-1) leading off the eighth and scored on Manny Piña's passed ball for a 6-5 lead. Molina added a sacrifice fly.
Goldsdmidt added his 29th homer in the ninth off Ashby.
T.J. McFarland (4-1) pitched a one-hit seventh, Luis García threw the eighth and Giovanny Gallegos struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 20 chances as four relievers combined for shutout relief.
Wainwright, who has won nine of his last 10 decisions, allowed five runs, four hits and two walks in four innings.
Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth.
Wainwright joined Hall of Famer Bob Gibson as the only St. Louis Cardinals' pitchers with 2,000 strikeouts, fanning Milwaukee's Luis Urías in the fourth inning.
The 40-year-old right-hander became the ninth active pitcher with 2,000. Gibson got his 2,000th strikeout when Pittsburgh's Roberto Clemente was called out on July 13, 1969. Gibson, who died last October, finished with 3,117..
"Today, I knew I just needed one," Wainwright said. "I was trying to not let that effect pitch count, pitch selection," Wainwright said. "Or, the other team is going, 'I'm not going to be 2000'. There might have been a little bit of that."
WHITE SOX 7, INDIANS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago clinched its first AL Central title since 2008 with a win over Cleveland in a doubleheader opener behind two home runs by Tim Anderson.
Chicago, in its first season under 76-year-old Hall of Famer manager Tony La Russa, is going to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time.
Anderson hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season and added a three-run drive in the second for his sixth career multi-homer game. Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez hit consecutive homers in the second for a 7-0 lead off Aaron Civale (11-5).
Aaron Bummer (4-5) retired all three batters in the fifth.
Cleveland won the second game 5-3 when Oscar Mercado hit a two-run homer in the seventh off José Ruiz (1-3), making a winner of Emmanuel Clase (4-5).
DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 5
DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy homered off Lucas Gilbreath (2-2) to start the 10th, and Los Angeles closed within one game of NL West leader San Francisco.
Kenley Jansen (4-4) pitched the ninth and Blake Treinen got his sixth save when C.J. Cron hit into a game-ending double play.
PADRES 7, GIANTS 6
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar raced home on Victor Caratini's infield single off Dominic Leone (3-5) with one out in the 10th, denying San Francisco its 100th win. San Diego stopped a five-game losing streak. and remained six games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card.
Ross Detwiler (3-1) pitched the 10th for the win.
MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 4
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair three facial fractures, but Seattle rallied against Oakland's bullpen for a four-game sweep.
Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win and moved within two games of the idle Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot. Oakland fell four games back of New York.
Bassitt was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17 and had surgery seven days later. He allowed one hit in three scoreless innings.
Mitch Haniger's 35th homer tied the score in the sixth, and Luis Torrens followed with a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jake Diekman (3-3).
Joe Smith (3-4) pitched a scoreless fifth and Paul Sewald got his 10th save.
DIAMONDBACKS 6, BRAVES 4
PHOENIX (AP) — Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run homer off Jacob Webb (5-4) in a five-run seventh,and Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double for last-place Arizona against the NL East-leading Braves.
Seeking its fourth straight division title, Atlanta saw its lead cut to 2 1/2 games over Philadelphia.
Arizona, which began the day tied with Baltimore for the major leagues' worst record at 48-104, announced before the game that manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.
Sean Poppen (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for his first major league victory. J.B. Wendelken got his second save.
