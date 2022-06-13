ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Dylan Carlson added a three-run blast to help the St. Louis Cardinals rally past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 on Monday night.
Brendan Donovan added a two-run double for St. Louis, which rallied from a 5-0 deficit.
Michael Chavis and Diego Castillo homered for the Pirates, who have lost a season-high seven straight games.
St. Louis has won six of seven against its NL Central rival this season.
Goldschmidt broke a 5-all tie with his 13th homer off reliever Chris Stratton (3-3).
"We just try to have good at-bats, whether we're winning, losing or tied," Goldschmidt said. "We did a good job of it tonight."
Carlson punctuated a five-run outburst in the sixth with a three-run homer that tied the game. He has reached safely in 19 successive games against Pirates.
"He's one of the better young hitters in this entire game," St. Louis catcher Andrew Knizner said of Carlson. "He's a guy that can change the game with one swing of the bat."
St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol was pleased with the way his team stuck with the game plan, despite the five-run deficit.
"That says a lot about this group," Marmol said. "They know what they're capable of. There was no panic in there. They knew it was a matter of time. They were taking good swings and weren't dropping and they still put together some quality at-bats."
Giovanny Gallegos (2-2) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Ryan Helsley recorded his fifth save in seven chances.
Chavis unloaded off St. Louis rookie left-hander Zack Thompson, who was making his first major league start and allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings. Chavis' home run capped off a four-run fifth that put the Pirates up 5-0. He has three home runs and eight RBI in his last five games against St. Louis.
Ke'Bryan Hayes added a run-scoring single for Pittsburgh. Pirates starter Mitch Keller gave up two runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Pittsburgh has 17 home runs in its last 13 games.
"We just threw too many balls in the middle of the plate," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "We just have to execute pitches."
PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led Philadelphia over Miami.
Hoskins' two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position.
The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention.
Seranthony Dominguez (4-1) tossed a scoreless ninth for the win.
The Marlins led 2-1 and were in control behind ace Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara walked two runners to open the eighth but got slumping catcher J.T. Realmuto to ground into a double play. Alcantara was yanked and repeatedly slammed his mitt into water bottles in the dugout.
WHITE SOX 9, TIGERS 5
DETROIT (AP) — Jose Abreu hit a pair of two-run homers and Luis Robert singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to help Chicago beat Detroit.
White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn made his season debut, coming back from surgery on his right knee, and gave up three runs on 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings. Lynn had a heated exchange with Chicago third base coach Joe McEwing in the dugout after the second inning.
Bennett Sousa (3-0) threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Rony Garcia (0-2) allowed four runs and five hits over four-plus innings.
Willi Castro hit a leadoff homer for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera had two hits, including an RBI single. Harold Castro added three hits and two RBIs.
Kody Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, went 2 for 2 with a walk and scored twice — his first two major league hits after starting his career 0 for 17.
BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 1
TORONTO (AP) — Alek Manoah pitched six shutout innings to extend his streak to 12, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and had three RBIs, and Toronto beat Baltimore.
Santiago Espinal had two hits and drove in three runs as the Blue Jays pounded out a season-high 19 hits, including seven in a seven-run fifth inning.
Manoah (8-1) has won three straight starts and four consecutive decisions. He pitched six scoreless innings to beat the Royals in his previous start on June 7 at Kansas City. Manoah allowed one hit, Jorge Mateo's leadoff single in the third. He walked one and struck out seven.
Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish (1-4) allowed five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, extending his winless streak to six starts. He walked one and struck out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.