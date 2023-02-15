Rockets Thunder Basketball

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (40 pushes past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb.15, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

 Kyle Phillips

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder created the kind of momentum they wanted to take into the All-Star break.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to help the Thunder roll past the Houston Rockets 133-96 on Wednesday night.

