Giants Football

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Tomey (89) runs a play during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kadarius Toney's rookie season with the New York Giants is best described as one great game, one good one and couple of flashes.

It wasn't what the Giants needed from the first-round draft pick from Florida in a year where expectations were high. The wide receiver finished with 39 catches for 420 yards, no touchdowns and lot of little injuries that limited him to 10 games. They will need a lot more in Brian Daboll's first season as coach.

