EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A frustrated Saquon Barkley considered sitting out the 2023 season among his options if the star running back couldn't get a new contract from the New York Giants.

In an interview on a podcast released Monday, Barkley discussed the negotiations leading up to Monday's deadline for players on a franchise tag to reach a new multi-year deal with teams. The 26-year-old used an expletive several times in noting a holdout would thumb his nose at the Giants and his teammates and show them his true value.

