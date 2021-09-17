EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two games into the season, the New York Giants are in the same unenviable spot as they have been the past four seasons.
They are winless. They are making costly mistakes, and they have a coach — this time Joe Judge — saying the weekly goal is to get better. The assumption is everything will turn around.
History says otherwise. The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2016. They have had four straight losing seasons, and counting the current 0-2 start they have a combined record of 18-48.
It sets up a bleak forecast for the Giants in 2021 with 15 games left in the regular season after Thursday night's crushing 30-29 loss to Washington.
This was a brutal defeat. After missing wide right from 48 yards, Dustin Hopkins got a second chance because of an offside penalty by Dexter Lawrence and kicked a 43-yard field goal on an untimed play to steal the game.
The offside was the last of a number of mistakes that killed the Giants.
New York lost a long Daniel Jones TD run in the second quarter on an iffy downfield holding call. A wide-open Darius Slayton, who caught a TD earlier, could not catch a 43-yard Jones pass in the end zone that would have given New York a 10-point lead with less than seven minutes to play. The Giants had to settle for Graham Gano's fifth field goal after James Bradberry's interception and return gave them the ball at the Washington 20 with 2:16 to play and down a point. The offense used 16 seconds and gave Washington a final shot — or two as it turned out.
That's 11 points lost in a one-point game, eight for the Giants and three for Washington.
"Nobody in the locker has lost any steam, lost any desire or hunger," Slayton said Friday. "I think ultimately, things in life don't always show immediate return, but I definitely think that going forward, that stuff will start to show up in wins, and games, and us getting the job done going forward."
It's an attitude the players are embracing.
Speaking to the media for the first time since his penalty, Lawrence initially indicated he felt he was not offside. He later accepted responsibility.
"I can't make that mistake," he said. "I don't want to let my brothers down and let my family down. It's just unfortunate turn of events. So, I mean, the frustration is there on myself, not because of the call or anything like that. I have to be better in that situation."
