Reds Giants Baseball

San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Cobb came within one out of a no-hitter before Spencer Steer doubled with two outs in the ninth inning of the San Francisco Giants' 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Cobb came oh so close to the majors' fifth no-hitter this year, dazzling to shut down Cincinnati before Steer's double provided the Reds' only run.

