PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo's game is no laughing matter. His jokes? Well, they could use some work.
Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.
Khris Middleton added 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East.
Milwaukee was clinging to a two-point lead when Antetokounmpo swatted away Embiid's put-back attempt with 1.6 seconds left.
"Spectacular block," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.
"Just a special block," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.
It was an amazing play.
Antetokounmpo, though, seemed more eager to test out his material from his postgame read, a book titled "Dad Jokes," and opened his postgame press conference like this:
Q: What do you call a cow on the floor?
A: Ground beef
Antetokounmpo seemed amused by the joke, which drew only light chuckles from reporters. If not an air ball, it certainly seemed like a miss.
His game, however, continues to get rave reviews.
"We count on him to make big plays," Middleton said. "We don't expect him to make that block, but when he does, we're not surprised."
Said Holiday, "Giannis just being Giannis. Made a great play and saved the game."
James Harden had 32 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, and Embiid recovered from a slow start and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Philadelphia dropped 1½ behind the Heat in the conference.
"Couple mistakes defensively and they made us pay for it," Harden said.
Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the defending NBA champion Bucks.
The Bucks scored 13 of the first 17 points of the fourth, going in front on Middleton's 3-pointer that made it 94-93 with nine minutes to play. The game remained close the rest of the way, with neither team going up by more than six points.
Every time it looked as if Milwaukee was going to pull away, the 76ers answered with a 3 to stay close. Embiid's 3-pointer with 49.8 seconds left pulled Philadelphia within 117-116. After a turnover by Brook Lopez, Philadelphia had a chance to go in front, but Embiid missed a 14-footer following a timeout.
Antetokounmpo was fouled on the ensuing possession and made the first of two free throws to put the Bucks up 118-116 with 13.2 seconds to play. After another 76ers timeout, Harden's step-back 3 was long. Embiid grabbed the rebound and looked primed to tie it with an easy layup, but Antetokounmpo blocked it. The officials originally ruled that it was goaltending, tying the score, but it was overturned after a video review.
"Just let my instincts play," Antetokounmpo said. "I just tried to jump as high as I can and make a play."
The 76ers controlled the ensuing jump ball but ran out of time for a shot.
MAVERICKS 128, LAKERS 110
Luka Doncic had 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and Dallas routed Los Angeles, which was missing LeBron Janes because of an ankle issue.
The Lakers (31-44) are tied with San Antonio for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with seven games remaining for both teams.
Malik Monk scored 28 points and Russell Westbrook had 25 for the Lakers, who dropped their third straight for their fifth losing streak at least that long in the past two months.
Doncic had 25 points in the first half as Dallas scored a season-high 82 for a 26-point lead. The 23-year-old star secured his first triple-double in almost two months and 10th of the season with an offensive rebound for a layup that gave him 32 points and put Dallas up 101-65 with 6:58 left in the third quarter. Doncic sat the fourth.
NETS 130, PISTONS 123
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 41 points and Brooklyn rallied past Detroit.
Kyrie Irving added 24 points in his second home appearance since New York exempted athletes from a private employer mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 13 rebounds as Brooklyn overcame a double-digit deficit in the second quarter.
Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 34 points. Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey each had 15.
The game was tied at 108 in the fourth quarter when Durant's pull-up jumper followed by two free throws and Seth Curry's 3-pointer gave Brooklyn the lead for good.
BULLS 107, WIZARDS 94
WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and Chicago beat Washington.
Nikola Vucevic scored 27 points for Chicago, which is trying to stay in the top six in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in round of the postseason. The Bulls (44-32) took a half-game lead over Toronto (43-32) for fifth place in the East.
Rui Hachimura scored 21 points for the Wizards, who had their modest two-game winning streak snapped. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20.
