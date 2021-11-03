MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George had 32 points and eight assists, and Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 29 points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-115 on Wednesday night.
George shot 11 of 18, including 4 of 8 from long distance, as Los Angeles had its best shooting night of the season and won its second straight game. The Clippers shot 60.3% from the field and made a season-high 21 3-pointers on 36 attempts.
Nicholas Batum added 20 points and Terance Mann had a season-high 17 points off the bench, including a career-best three 3s.
"You don't have a choice, we got to start winning games," George said. "We got to start getting some momentum. At some point, things have to change for us. We're not a young team. We're not a team that's, you know, let's just wait for guys to come back. The time is now for us."
Anthony Edwards scored 29 points for Minnesota, which has lost four of five. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Timberwolves were without D'Angelo Russell, who was sidelined with a right ankle sprain.
"Just not into the ball, not physical enough," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. "Started with the beginning of the third quarter and we noticed just a lax approach there. Shot contests were not up to par. Then they got hot. That's what they do."
The Timberwolves also had one of their better shooting nights overall, finishing at 45.7% and going 14 for 40 from beyond the arc in the first of two straight games between the teams.
"You can say it's a bright spot, but there's no bright spot in a loss," Towns said of the team's shooting. "We're 3-4 in the season. I'd be remiss to say I think we should be about 6-1, 7-0. There's things that we caused. That's why we lost. … They just had that night, but our defense has kept us to not having any one of those nights."
Two of the worst shooting teams in the league traded blows for three quarters before Los Angeles took control late in the third.
The Clippers entered the game shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 26th in the league. Minnesota was right behind at 41.1%, tied with Oklahoma City. Only Dallas and Detroit have been worse.
Towns gave the Wolves a 70-68 lead midway through the third quarter with a soaring dunk after Edwards had scored five straight points. But Edwards banged his knee on Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe and had to leave the game temporarily.
Los Angeles went on a 12-2 run, culminating in a 3-pointer by George, to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish. George fanned himself as he went back down the court.
"He's hot," Mann said. "He's going to stay hot. He's been hot all year."
NETS 117, HAWKS 108
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points and led the spurt that broke open the game late in the third quarter, and Brooklyn beat Atlanta for its third straight victory.
Durant had 13 points in a 20-4 run to end the third that turned a tie game into a 16-point Nets lead going to the fourth. He added seven rebounds and five assists overall.
Joe Harris made six 3-pointers and scored 18 points, James Harden had 16 points and 11 assists, and the Nets finished 4-2 on their homestand.
De'Andre Hunter made all six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Hawks. Trae Young had 21 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, but shot just 6 for 22.
After a slow start to the season, the Nets have started to look like the team that was so potent last season. They shot a franchise-record 65.3% in a 117-91 rout of Detroit on Sunday and followed that by making 22 3-pointers Wednesday, their most since hitting a franchise-best 27 last Feb. 15 at Sacramento.
76ERS 103, BULLS 98
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup, and Seth Curry scored 22 points and hit a crucial jumper late to lead Philadelphia over Chicago.
Georges Niang added 18 points to help the short-handed 76ers win their fourth in a row. In addition to Ben Simmons (personal reasons), who has missed all eight games, Philadelphia was without starters Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring).
DeMar DeRozan tied a season high with 37 points for Chicago and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 27 points.
MAVERICKS 109, SPURS 108
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Luka Donic added 23 points and 12 rebounds and Dallas rallied past San Antonio.
Tim Hardaway Jr. also had 23 points for Dallas.
Dejounte Murray scored 23 points, and Devin Vassell had a season-high 21 for the Spurs. They have lost six of seven since a season-opening victory.
PACERS 111, KNICKS 98
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 25 points, hitting 7 of 10 3-pointers, and had 13 rebounds in Indiana's victory over New York.
Turner scored the first eight points of the game — and the Pacers never trailed. Caris LeVert added 21 points for Indiana.
RJ Barrett led New York with 23 points, and Julius Randle added 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Knicks pulled to 85-83 on Derrick Rose's basket, but the Pacers scored the next five points to regain control.
CELTICS 92, MAGIC 79
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 28 points and Boston used an 18-1 run at the start of the second half to rout Orlando.
Jayson Tatum added 14 points to help the Celtics snap a three-game losing streak and beat the Magic for a seventh consecutive time.
Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando.
RAPTORS 109, WIZARDS 100
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 33 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and Toronto beat Washington for its fifth straight victory.
Svi Mykhailiuk and Gary Trent Jr. each added 15 points for Toronto.
Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington.
GRIZZLIES 108, NUGGETS 106
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in Memphis' victory over Denver.
Ja Morant added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson had 16 points each. Bane's 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining gave Memphis the lead for good in its second straight victory over the Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Will Barton — who struggled Monday night against Memphis, going 1 for 8 from the field — had 26 points and seven assists and fueled a Denver push after a poor start.
CAVALIERS 107, TRAIL BLAZERS 104
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 17 rebounds in Cleveland's victory over Portland
Portland star Damian Lillard missed a fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left. Lillard had 26 points and eight assists.
Collin Sexton added 21 points for Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.