INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George continued to dominate his former team by scoring 36 points on Tuesday night and leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 126-115 victory at Indiana.
The Clippers have won six straight.
George also had seven rebounds and eight assists and is 4-0 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since being traded by the Pacers to Oklahoma City in July 2017. He has topped the 30-point mark in each of the Clippers' last four games, the last two without All-Star teammate Kawhi Leonard, who sat out with a sore right foot.
"That's what we've got to do," he said. "It's just how we've got to play. That's just how we've got to finish."
George heard boos during pregame introductions and jeers throughout the game in a mostly empty arena. He's been through it before but has now won twice in Indianapolis with the Thunder, by margins of five and eight points, and twice with the Clippers, both by 11-point margins.
George's big night was no surprise to coach Tyronn Lue.
"I think Paul is taking what the defense is giving him," Lue said. "In the second half, he was making the right pass, the right plays, just taking what the defense is giving him — slowing it down, getting to the right spots to operate."
Indiana was led by Malcolm Brogdon's 29 points. Caris LeVert scored 26 as the Pacers snapped a three-game losing streak.
It sure didn't look as if the game would be lopsided after a topsy-turvy first half, which included a 15-point first quarter from George amid a chorus of boos as the Clippers led 67-65. And Los Angeles still was clinging to a 100-97 cushion after an equally entertaining third quarter.
But George made two of the first three baskets in the fourth quarter to spur 8-0 run and Indiana never recovered.
"Good teams put you away, they don't let you back in the game," Brogdon said. "That's what they did tonight. They built an 11-, 12-point lead and they kept it."
NETS 127, TIMBERWOLVES 97
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting in his most productive performance in 2 1/2 months, as Brooklyn blew out Minnesota.
The game was rescheduled from the previous night, in the aftermath of a fatal police shooting of a black man in a nearby suburb. The Timberwolves held a moment of silence before tipoff for 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was killed after a traffic stop.
Durant played 27 minutes in his third game back from a strained left hamstring that kept him out for 23 games. The Nets, missing James Harden, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge, were in command from the jump and ahead by 23 points before the midpoint of the second quarter. They built their lead as big as 45 points early in the fourth quarter.
Joe Harris pitched in 23 points for the Nets, who had 31 assists on 46 made baskets.
Anthony Edwards had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns on the one-year anniversary of his mother's death from COVID-19 complications.
HAWKS 107, RAPTORS 103
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and Atlanta beat Toronto for its seventh win in eight games.
Kevin Huerter had 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta, and Brandon Goodwin added 18 points.
Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 30 points and rookie Malachi Flynn scored 22.
The Hawks played a second straight game without Trae Young after Young's 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night. Young has a left calf contusion.
LAKERS 101, HORNETS 93
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, and the Lakers held on to beat a Charlotte team missing five of its top six scorers.
Dennis Schroder added 19 points and Andre Drummond chipped in with 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who closed out a seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record to remain in fifth place in the Western Conference.
Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 19 points. Caleb Martin had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
