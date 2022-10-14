RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the seventh Volleyball Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Harding swept the honors as Kelli McKinnon won Offensive Player, Emma Winiger earned Defensive Player and Sarah Morehead claimed Setter of the Week.
#theGAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kelli McKinnon, Harding, MB, Sr., Trophy Club, Texas
McKinnon led the Lady Bisons’ attack in road wins against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State as she hit .453 across the two matches. She registered 15 kills and added six total blocks against the Rangers. She followed up with 19 kills against the Bulldogs. Her 4.86 kills and 5.43 points per set led the conference.
#theGAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Emma Winiger, Harding, DS, Sr., Sachse, Texas
Winiger and the Lady Bisons broke a 17-year program record for consecutive weeks as she averaged 5.86 digs per week in road wins against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State. She added four assists against the Rangers. She has reached 20 digs in four of her last five contests.
#theGAC SETTER OF THE WEEK – Sarah Morehead, Harding, So., Fort Worth, Texas
Morehead again paced the conference in assists per set as she averaged 12.57 per set in helping the Bisons extend their win streak to a program-best 18. She registered 40 assists, nine digs and five blocks in a sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State. She registered her 10th double-double of the season after tallying 48 assists and 18 digs at Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Sunny Batschelett, OH (Southern Nazarene), Riley Braziel, OH (Ouachita), D'Erricka Frierson, OH (Oklahoma Baptist), D'Nari Mills, OH (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Landry Rogers, OH (Southern Arkansas), Emma Strickland, OH (East Central), Heather Thomas, MB (Arkansas Tech)
Whitney Bowie, MB (Southern Nazarene), Alejandra Delgado, L (East Central), Karli Ferguson, MB (Ouachita Baptist), Maci Langford, DS/L (Oklahoma Baptist), Patience Lewis, DS/L (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Megan Solberg, DS/L (Arkansas Tech), Sakura Thomas, DS (Southern Arkansas)
Kaley Brubaker, S (Southern Nazarene), Courtney Hanson, S (Ouachita Baptist), Leah Lawson, S (East Central), Rylee Martin, S (Oklahoma Baptist), Brianna Merkel, S (Arkansas Tech), Morgan Schuster, S (Southern Arkansas)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.