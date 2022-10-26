Clark Griffin

Clark Griffin

RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the eighth Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Ouachita Baptist’s TJ Cole won Offensive Player; Harding’s Clark Griffin earned Defensive Player and Henderson State’s Catrell Wallace garnered Special Teams Player of the Week.

#theGAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – TJ Cole, Ouachita Baptist, RB, Sr., Texarkana, Texas

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.