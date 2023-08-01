RUSSELLVILLE — On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023 football preseason coaches’ poll. Ouachita Baptist received eight of the 12 first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite.

A season ago, the Tigers completed their third undefeated regular season since 2018 and won the program’s sixth GAC title. While they must replace T.J. Cole, the program’s first Harlon Hill finalist – as well as six additional 2022 First-Team All-GAC honorees – they bring back Kendel Givens, who ran for 953 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, plus First-Team lineman Zac Henson and First-Team punter Joe Couch.. In two seasons, Givens has 36 rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

