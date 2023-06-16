#theGAC ANNOUNCES NOMINEES FOR 2022-23 MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
RUSSELLVILLE — On Friday, the Great American Conference announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Male Athlete of the Year award. Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.
ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY: Jesus Zizumbo (Football) Hometown: Springdale, Arkansas
Second-Team All-American kicker
Owns school single-season and all-time record for made field goals
Made game-winning field goal on senior day
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO: Mason Philley (Baseball) Hometown: Monticello, Arkansas
Consensus First-Team All-Central Region Pitcher
GAC Pitcher of the Year
Set UAM and GAC career record for strikeouts (357) and UAM single-season record (127)
EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY: Devon Roush (Football) Hometown: Manvel, Texas
Second-Team All-American and Gene Harris Award Finalist
GAC Defensive Player of the Year
Registered GAC-leading 110 tackles as well as 10.0 tackles for loss
HARDING UNIVERSITY: Dakarai Bush (Track & Field) Hometown: Tatum, Texas
NCAA national champion in the 400 meters
First Harding athlete to qualify for three events at the NCAA Championships
GAC Championship MVP - won three individual events and ran on a winning relay team
HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY: Lamar Taylor (Swimming) Hometown: Freeport, Bahamas
Won national titles in 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle plus 100-yard backstroke
Named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American Male Swimmer of the Year
Six-Time All-American
NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY: Malik Parsons (Basketball) Hometown: San Diego, California
Led GAC and ranked second in Division II in scoring, 24.8 PPG
Set school record for points in a game (45)
D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team
OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY: Alex Schroeder (Baseball) Hometown: Rocklin, California
Two-time NCBWA All-American
One of just two players in GAC history with multiple 20-home runs seasons
One of only three players in Division II to hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last two seasons
OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY: TJ Cole (Football) Hometown: Texarkana, Texas
Harlon Hill Award finalist - finished fifth
Consensus All-American
Ran for Ouachita single-season record 1,672 yards; set school career touchdown record (49)
SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY: Marquis Gray (Football) Hometown: Tyler, Texas
Named All-American by AP, AFCA and D2CCA
Set school single-season records for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions
Caught a touchdown in all 11 regular-season games
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY: Brett McGee (Baseball) Hometown: Pittsburg, Texas
Set GAC and SAU career records for home runs
Finished career with 205 walks, the second-most in NCAA Division II history
Three-time All-GAC First Team selection
SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY: Gage Porter (Football) Hometown: Elk City, Oklahoma
Second-Team All-American and Super Region #3 Offensive Player of the Year
Led nation in points scored per game (15.3)
Finished in top three in Division II in total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns
SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY: Kamden Gipson (Basketball) Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Honorable Mention All-GAC
SWOSU’s Division II-era all-time leader in points, assists and 3-pointers
Member of 2022 GAC All-Tournament team
The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.
#theGAC ANNOUNCES NOMINEES FOR 2022-23 FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
RUSSELLVILLE — On Friday, the Great American Conference announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Female Athlete of the Year award. Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.
ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY: Jalei Oglesby (Basketball) Hometown: Howe, Oklahoma
Second-Team All-Central Region selection
Ranked 12th in Division II in scoring (20.6 PPG) and 34th in rebounding (9.4 RPG)
First Golden Sun named College Sports Communications Academic All-American
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO: Kennedy Cox (Softball) Hometown: Groesbeck, Texas
Consensus All-America
Consensus First-Team All-Central Region
Hit .405 with a .682 slugging percentage - both ranked second in the GAC
EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY: Abigael Kemboi (Cross Country/Track & Field) Hometown: Eldoret, Kenya
All-GAC First Team in Cross Country and in the 1,500-meter run
Set ECU record in the 5K
Placed 61st at Central Region Championships
HARDING UNIVERSITY: Sage Hawley (Basketball) Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
D2CCA Second-Team All-American
GAC Player of the Year
College Sports Communicators All-American and GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete
HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY: Gracen Blount (Golf) Hometown: Hot Springs, Arkansas
WGCA Second-Team All-American
Unanimous GAC Player of the Year
Led Reddies to second-straight Central Region title and semifinal appearance at the NCAA Championships
NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY: Valerie Nzeakor (Track & Field) Hometown: Collin, Texas
First-Team All-GAC selection in long jump
Broke school record three times in the outdoor season
Achieved NCAA provisional mark and finished ranked 29th in the event
OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY: Kayleigh Jones (Softball) Hometown: Claremore, Oklahoma
Consensus First-Team All-American
D2CCA Central Region Pitcher of the Year
First pitcher in GAC history with at least 30 wins and 300 strikeouts in a season
OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY: Makayla Miller (Basketball) Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas
First-Team All-GAC Selection
Became 13th member of Ouachita Baptist's 1,000-point club
Three-time All-GAC selection
SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY: Cheyenne Mahy (Softball) Hometown: Atwater, California
Named to All-GAC First Team and GAC All-Tournament Team
Hit .306 with six home runs, 26 RBI and 12 doubles
Went 7-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 42 strikeouts
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY: Lena Milosevic (Tennis) Hometown: Novi Sad, Vojvodina, Serbia
Unanimous First Team All-GAC Selection
20-8 singles record, undefeated against GAC opponents
Finished season ranked No. 53 in ITA Women’s Division II ratings
SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY: Cassandra Awatt (Basketball) Hometown: Lubbock, Texas
D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team
Two-time All-GAC First Team
Led Crimson Storm to regular-season and tournament championships
SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY: Alimata Rabo (Soccer) Hometown: League City, Texas
Voted GAC Offensive Player of the Year for third time in her career
Re-established GAC career records for goals, points and game-winning goals
Named First-Team All-Region by D2CCA and United Soccer Coaches
#theGAC ANNOUNCES NOMINEES FOR 2022-23 MALE SCHOLAR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
RUSSELLVILLE — On Friday, the Great American Conference announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year award. Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.
HARDING UNIVERSITY: Cody Smith (Baseball) Major: Management and Business Ethics || GPA: 3.97/4.00 Hometown: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Two-time College Sports Communications Academic All-American
Three-time College Sports Communications Academic All-District
Went 19-for-20 on stolen base attempts; set school's career record for triples
#theGAC ANNOUNCES NOMINEES FOR 2022-23 FEMALE SCHOLAR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
RUSSELLVILLE — On Friday, the Great American Conference announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year award. Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.
HARDING UNIVERSITY: Kelli McKinnon (Volleyball) Major: Exercise Science || GPA: 4.00 Hometown: League City, Texas
College Sports Communications Academic First-Team All-America
Two-time GAC Elite Scholar Athlete
GAC Player of the Year and Second-Team All-Region
