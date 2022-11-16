#theGAC ANNOUNCES 2022 FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS

RUSSELLVILLE — On Wednesday, the Great American Conference announced its 2022 Football superlative awards and released the All-GAC teams. The coaches voted Southern Nazarene’s Gage Porter as the GAC’s Offensive Player of the Year, East Central linebacker Devon Roush as Defensive Player of the Year and Henderson State quarterback Andrew Edwards as Freshman of the Year. Ouachita Baptist’s Todd Knight claimed the Coach of the Year honor.

