A fundraiser will be held for former Rose Bud softball player Joley Mitchell on May 8 in Bald Knob.
According to a Go Fund Me page, Mitchell, who is currently a sophomore softball player at the University of Notre Dame, was admitted to the hospital for uncontrollable bleeding after having COVID-19, mononucleosis and a unitary tract infection.
Her platelet counts have been in the single digits and she has been diagnosed with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, an immune disorder in which the blood does not clot normally.
The fundraiser is a day of playing softball for 12-, 14- and 18-and under teams. The cost is $100 per five-inning game.
For more information, call organizers Chris Vines at (870) 219-6460 or Alan Fisher at (870) 217-3854.
Mitchell’s Go Fund Me page is www.gofund me.com/f/joley-mitchell -medical-expenses
