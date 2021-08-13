A familiar name will be taking over the reigns of the Harding Academy baseball team.
Longtime head coach Shane Fullerton, who served as an assistant this past season for Alex Smith, was rehired as head coach Thursday night by Harding Academy. Smith recently resigned to become pitching coach at Fayetteville High School.
Fullerton said he’s excited about this opportunity to be the head coach again.
“I know it’s cliche but from my heart, I couldn’t be more excited,” he said. “Stepping down last year in order to take on new responsibilities needed to happen, but this is a different year and a different set of circumstances. I’m so thankful that God and our administration saw fit to put me back in that third-base coaching box.”
The Wildcats return every starter from the 2021 season, when they beat Walnut Ridge to win the Class 3A state title. They ended the season on a 20-game winning streak.
“I called all the players to let them know Thursday night,” Fullerton said. “One person said, ‘I’ll bet you’re wanting a state championship.’ Less than an hour later, another called and said “I’ll bet you’re already feeling the pressure.’
“Well, I absolutely want to win championships, but my decision was based on returning to the head position of a program and a bunch of guys whose hearts I really love. We won two elimination games by one run last year. As you know,, there are no guarantees in this game. So, yes, we are going to expect to be really good, to get better, to win and to honor God while we do it.”
Fullerton said he expects to keep some of the same things that Smith brought to the program during his lone season as head coach.
“There are lots of things that Alex brought along from years of program and some that he did not do last year that I intend to bring back,” Fullerton said. “I’m a true believer that if you’re not learning, you’re lazy. Our guys aren’t lazy, and I’ not going to be either. We will hold on to the timeless standards of our program and make room for the timely.”
Fullerton was head coach for 10 years, prior to the 2021 season when the Wildcats won the Class 3A state title. Fullerton, who is also the athletic director for the school, remained assistant coach. During his tenure at Harding Academy, the Wildcats won eight conference titles seven district tournament titles, five regional titles and three state championships in nine full seasons. His last year, 2020, was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m so thankful to be continue my role as AD and work with our great coaches, teachers, students and administration,” Fullerton said. “To be Abel to do that and return as head baseball coach is a dream come true.”
Fullerton and his wife Jama had four children: J. Palj, Pate, Kloey and Broc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.