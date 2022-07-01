CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Fried is making his case for an All Star Game roster spot along with a bunch of his teammates.
Fried won his eighth straight decision following a loss in his first two outings, allowing one run over seven innings in Atlanta Braves' 9-1 rout of the woeful Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.
The 28-year-old left-hander was 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in June for the World Series champions.
"Just kind of embracing who I am as a pitcher," Fried said. "Just trying to mix speeds and get soft contact and not always chase a strikeout."
Although Fried acknowledged he didn't have his best stuff, the Reds were no problem. He gave up five hits with four strikeouts and no walks. After allowing Tommy Pham's RBI single in the third, Fried retired 10 in a row and 11 of his last 13.
Austin Riley put Atlanta ahead to stay with his team-high 19th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning. Dansby Swanson added a three-run homer for the Braves, who are 22-6 since the start of June and 3 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.
"Their lineup took over the game," Reds manager David Bell said. "You have to look at what Fried did for them. He really was able to shut us down."
Ronald Acuña Jr., the top All Star vote-getter in the National League, was back in the Braves lineup after fouling a pitch off his left foot last Saturday and missing four games. He went 2 for 3 as a designated hitter and was hit by pitches twice.
Riley hit a two-run homer in the first off Mike Minor (1-5), Riley's first long ball since he hit two against Washington on June 15. Riley added a run-scoring single in the ninth against Jeff Hoffman.
Minor allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, his first quality start this season. Atlanta piled on seven runs off Cincinnati's bullpen, which entered with a 5.69 ERA — nearly a run higher than any other team. Swanson homered off Joel Kuhnel.
"With the bullpen we have to keep working with our guys, stay with them," Bell said. "This game is tough and it seems like an eternity when you're going through it, but it can turn around in a hurry."
In the eighth, Adam Duvall had an RBI double and Orlando Arcia hit a two-run single against Luis Cessa.
"Mike was doing a good job against us, keeping everybody off balance," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "This is one of them ballparks you never feel comfortable. It's like you just got to keep scoring because you never really feel good about any kind of a lead here. Seen a lot of them vanish over the years, so that was nice we kept adding on."
METS 4, RANGERS 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, expectant father David Peterson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and New York beat Texas to stop a season-high three-game losing streak.
Mark Canha hit a tying RBI single in the fourth that ended an 0-for-14 slide. Two batters later, Escobar snapped a 0-for-10 rut by hitting a 3-2 sinker from Glenn Otto (5-5) into the right field second deck for a 4-1 lead.
Escobar's 417-foot drive gave the Mets their first win since beating the Marlins Saturday in Miami.
Peterson (5-1) took the mound after scheduled starter went Chris Bassitt on the injured list; manager Buck Showalter hinted the right-hander was dealing with COVID-19.
With wife Alex expecting the couple's first child, Peterson allowed three runs and five hits, including solo homers to Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe. Edwin Díaz anned two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save in 20 chances.
Otto made his second start since missing three weeks on the COVID-19 injured list and allowed four runs and four hits in four innings.
BREWERS 19, PIRATES 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered for the fifth time in five games and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and Milwaukee routed Pittsburgh.
Willy Adames hit a grand slam as the Brewers connected five times. They also had five doubles among their 16 hits, scoring seven runs in the second inning and eight runs in the eighth.
The NL Central-leading Brewers won for the fifth time in six games and are 7-1 against the Pirates this season. The Pirates have lost six of eight.
Rookie Roansy Contreras (2-2) took the loss, allowing seven runs in 1 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out one.
Burnes (7-4) allowed only one run on one hit. He walked four, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch while striking out five.
Keston Hiura, Luis Urias and Victor Caratini also homered, and Andrew McCutchen had his second straight three-hit game for the Brewers.
The Pirates finished with three hits and scored their runs on a wild pitch and a grounder.
PHILLIES 5, CARDINALS 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall's tiebreaking home run was his third homer since being called up, and Rhys Hoskins went deep to add an insurance run, leading Philadelphia over Nolan Arenado and St. Louis.
Hall broke a 3-all tie in the sixth when he led off by driving a 79-mph changeup from Miles Mikolas (5-6) into the seats in right. All three of Hall's hits have been home runs since his arriving from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Hall went deep twice in Philadelphia's 14-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.
Hoskins gave Philadelphia a two-run cushion in the seventh by homering in his third straight game, a solo shot to deep left-center. Mickey Moniak added an RBI double for Philadelphia, which is 19-8 since interim manager Rob Thomson took over for the fired Joe Girardi last month.
José Alvarado (2-1) pitched two-thirds scoreless innings in relief for the victory, and Brad Hand tossed a scoreless ninth for his third save in four chances.
Arenado hit for the cycle for the second time in his career and 17th time in Cardinals' history. He had an RBI triple in the first, a two-run homer in the third, doubled in the sixth and was credited with a single in the eighth after his hard-hit grounder caromed off third baseman Matt Vierling's glove.
BLUE JAYS 9, RAYS 2
TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos stopped his three-start winless streak, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs, and Toronto celebrated Canada Day by beating Tampa Bay for its fourth win in five games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 3 for 3 with a solo home run and also walked. Cavan Biggio was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two walks, and also scored twice. Seven of Toronto's 11 hits were for extra bases.
Berríos (6-4) gave up two runs and eight hits in five innings to earn his first victory since June 10 at Kansas City.
Corey Kluber (3-5) allowed five runs and seven hits in three innings, extending his winless streak to four starts.
MARLINS 6, NATIONALS 3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brian Anderson homered, and Miami beat Washington for its ninth win in 10 games against the Nationals this season.
Jon Berti stole two bases to increase his major-league leading total to 24.
Keibert Ruiz homered for Washington, which fell to 6-25 against the the NL East. Washington lost its 50th game by the earliest date since the 2009 Nats were 22-50 after games of June 26.
Trevor Rogers (4-6) allowed one run and two hits in five innings. Tanner Scott worked a perfect ninth for his eighth save in nine chances.
Washington starter Josiah Gray (6-5) retired Miami's first six hitters before yielding Anderson's solo shot to lead off the third. The Marlins pushed across two more runs with two outs in the inning when Joey Wendle hit an RBI single and scored on Garrett Cooper's double.
CUBS 6, RED SOX 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Christopher Morel homered in his third consecutive game, and Chicago rallied to beat Boston.
Jarren Duran, back in the lineup for Boston after missing a three-game series at Toronto because he's unvaccinated, drove the game's first pitch from Adrian Sampson for a home run. Jackie Bradley Jr. made it 4-0 with a three-run double in the second.
Rich Hill breezed through the first four innings before exiting with a sprained left knee in a three-run fifth. He gave up three runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking four and striking out three.
The Cubs scored three more with two out in the sixth to go up 6-5. Morel smacked a two-run drive to left against Hansel Robles (1-3). Willson Contreras then walked and scored on a wild pitch, sending the Cubs to their fourth win in five games.
Brandon Hughes (1-0) got three outs and earned his first career win, and David Robertson worked the ninth for his 10th save in 13 chances.
ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Vinnie Pasquatino hit his first major league home run and Hunter Dozier followed with a drive into the bullpen, leading Brad Keller and Kansas City over Detroit.
Brad Keller (3-9) allowed five hits and two walks in six-plus scoreless innings.
The Tigers scored in the ninth on Eric Haase's sacrifice fly. Royals closer Scott Barlow earned his 11th save.
Michael Pineda (1-3) threw 65 pitches in his return from the injured list, giving up three runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out three without a walk.
DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 3
DENVER (AP) — David Peralta, Alek Thomas and Carson Kelly homered, and Merrill Kelly pitched seven strong innings to lead Arizona over Colorado, which lost a starting pitcher to injury for the second straight game.
Peralta added an RBI double and Thomas a run-scoring triple for the Diamondbacks.
Antonio Senzatela (3-5) gave up three runs and four hits in two innings as television cameras showed him trying to stretch out his shoulder when in the dugout. Ty Blach replaced him to start the third.
Germán Márquez exited in the fourth inning of Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers with a cut thumb.
Ryan McMahon's solo homer in the seventh was the only earned run allowed by Merrill Kelly (7-5), who gave up five hits, struck out three and walked one.
Colorado's Charlie Blackmon hit his 13th homer in the eighth on his 36th birthday.
