LAKE HAMILTON 55, SEARCY 21
The Wolves blew the game out of the water in the second half with 28 unanswered points and held a 49-7 lead at halftime. The Lions were able to answer one of Lake Hamilton's first-quarter scores when junior quarterback Tyler Strickland scrambled on a busted pass play and ran it in 13 yards for the touchdown at the 1:49 mark of the first quarter to cut the Wolves' early lead to 14-7, but Lake Hamilton answered less than a minute later with a touchdown to go up 21-7 at the end of one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.