Searcy 40, West Memphis 31
The Lions' streak of consecutive playoff appearances is now officially at 15 years as Searcy stunned West Memphis to earn the No. 6 seed out of the 6A-East Conference. Senior running back Dede Johnson scored all three of Searcy's first half touchdowns on the ground as the Lions trailed 24-21 at the break.
Searcy got its first lead of the game early in the third quarter when junior quarterback Tyler Strickland found senior receiver Caleb Cunningham for a 65-yard touchdown pass at the 10:21 mark to put the Lions ahead 28-24.
West Memphis had a solid first half based mostly on their success through the air, but as the wind picked up through halftime, the Blue Devils found themselves unable to reengage their passing game in the third quarter. They still managed to answer the score with a nine-play, 63-yard scoring drive, all on the ground. That gave West Memphis a 31-28 lead, but Strickland answered quickly with a 46-yard touchdown run with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter to put the Lions up for good.
Johnson put up one more score for good measure in the final three minutes as he bulled his way in from seven yards to set the final margin.
With the victory, the Lions will move on the postseason in the Class 6A State Football Playoffs and will travel to Greenwood next Friday.
Riverview 7, Heber Springs 0
Harding Academy 42, Cave City 14
Stuttgart 39, Bald Knob 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.