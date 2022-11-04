friday football
Jason King

Searcy 40, West Memphis 31

The Lions' streak of consecutive playoff appearances is now officially at 15 years as Searcy stunned West Memphis to earn the No. 6 seed out of the 6A-East Conference. Senior running back Dede Johnson scored all three of Searcy's first half touchdowns on the ground as the Lions trailed 24-21 at the break.

