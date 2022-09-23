HARDING ACADEMY 45, STUTTGART 13
The Wildcats easily won the early battle for 4A-2 Conference supremacy Friday night at First Security Stadium, scoring four touchdowns in the first half and holding off a Ricebirds team who threatened to come back in the third quarter.
Harding Academy took an early lead on its opening possession when senior Landon Koch found Kyler Hoover for a 37-yard halfback pass for a touchdown. Koch scored the next touchdown with a big 62-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Owen Miller, and the bigs got involved on the Wildcats next score when Kaynan Harris rumbled in from seven yards out to put Harding Academy up 21-0 with 10:46 remaining in the half.
Hoover then scored on a reverse pitch from Miller midway through the second quarter, and kicker Kyle Ferrie answered Stuttgart's only score of the half with a picture perfect 47-yard field goal as time expired to give the Wildcats a 31-3 lead at the break.
Stuttgart came out determined to make a game of it in the second half and managed to narrow the margin to 31-13, but the Wildcats refused to let things get away from them as Miller connected with Koch for a 14-yard touchdown pass at the 2:05 mark of the third quarter. Hoover bookended the dominant performance with a 12-yard touchdown run in the final six minutes.
It was a first half of missed opportunities for the Lions as three trips into the Rockets red zone netted just one score and Catholic took a 21-7 lead at the half. Rockets senior quarterback Sam Sanders was as good as advertised, keeping the Lions defense off balance throughout the game.
BEEBE 20, MORRILTON 14 (OT)
BALD KNOB 8, MAGNET COVE 3
CEDAR RIDGE 22, ROSE BUD 20
