Searcy 42, Sylvan Hills 7
It was total domination for Searcy as the Lions whipped Sylvan Hills in a 42-7 mercy-ruled blowout at Lions Stadium on Friday, staking their claim as a bonafide contender in the 6A-East Conference.
The Lions (3-0, 2-0 conf.) controlled every facet of the game, especially defensively as they held the Bears to 27 yards of total offense in the first half, and took advantage of multiple short-field opportunities on offense. Searcy took its first possession in Bears territory courtesy of a fumble recovery by senior defensive lineman Gabe Osmon at the 34-yard line.
It took six plays for the Lions to convert from there as junior running back Ricky Love scored the first of his four touchdowns on the night with a 4-yard rumble to give Searcy a 7-0 following the successful point after from senior kicker Sara Daniel.
Searcy did not strike again until the 5:56 mark of the second quarter when Jesse Sumpter hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Strickland for a 14-0 lead, and the Lions then proceeded to take maximum advantage of the remaining clock in the second quarter with three more quick scores before the half.
The next score was set up when senior defensive back Dash Stevenson intercepted a Sylvan Hills pass at the Bears' 25 and ran it back inside the 1-yard line. One play later, Love was in again to put the hosts up by three scores, and followed that with 1:03 left in the half with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Linebacker Bennett Jowers set Searcy up with a short field again inside a minute to go with a fumble recovery at the SH 28-yard line. It once again came down to a 1-yard touchdown run for Love, making it three consecutive scores for the dynamic back for a 35-0 Lions lead at the break.
Searcy took first possession in the third quarter and went 67 yards in 13 plays, eating up 7:30 worth of clock before Strickland called his own number from three yards out for the final Lions score of the night. It would also be the last of Strickland, Love, and the rest of the offensive starters.
The Bears got their only score of the game against Searcy's second-team defense with 7:10 to play as the continuous clock quickly wound down from there.
“It starts with our defense,” Lions head coach Zak Clark said. “The way they played, from the turnovers deep in their territory – I thought the defense set the tone. Offensively, we didn't have to do too much tonight, because we had such a short field. It's nice to have a game where you can get everybody in, but again, hats off to the defense.”
The Lions finished with 238 yards of total offense. Strickland was 13 of 16 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown, and also carried the ball 8 times for 49 yards and a score. Love had 18 carries for 79 yards and four touchdowns. Wade Moore had 5 receptions for 64 yards while Sumpter had 5 receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Harding Academy 51, Booneville 27
Harding Academy was able to overcome a fast pace first quarter and survive the Booneville rushing attack but the Wildcats remains undefeated with a 51-27, victory over the Bearcats.
Harding Academy junior quarterback Owen Miller threw for 227 yards and five touchdown passes as he led the Wildcats offense to 448 yards of offense before he was replaced midway in the third quarter.
Wildcats junior running back Issac Baker carried the ball 10 times for 114 yards with two touchdown runs of 20 and 58 yards.
Senior wide receiver Kyler Hoover made seven catches for 100 yards and caught two touchdown passes.
“We felt good about the plan early on and we had guys in the right spot but they were getting underneath us because we were too wide,” Harding Academy football coach Neil Evans said after the game about his defense early in the game. “A lot of the issue, we were in the right spot just a little wide but they were bending around and we were doing some things and we were not fitting just right.”
OTHER SCORES
Mena 45, Riverview 21
Bald Knob 41, Barton 24
White Hall 28, Beebe 21
Cutter-Morning Star 42, Rose Bud 8
