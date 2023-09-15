Ricky Love
Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Searcy 42, Sylvan Hills 7

It was total domination for Searcy as the Lions whipped Sylvan Hills in a 42-7 mercy-ruled blowout at Lions Stadium on Friday, staking their claim as a bonafide contender in the 6A-East Conference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.