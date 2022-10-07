HARDING ACADEMY 41, BALD KNOB 12
For one half, Bald Knob thought the unthinkable, but it was not to be as Harding Academy dominated the second half and held the Bulldogs scoreless for a 41-12 Wildcats victory at First Security Stadium on Friday.
The Bulldogs came in upset minded and put themselves in a position to hold a 12-10 halftime lead when quarterback Reece Moody rumbled in on a 2-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds remaining. The drive had been set up with an interception by Brady Johnston at the Bald Knob 10-yard line.
Harding Academy senior kicker Kyle Ferrie made sure his team was not down at the intermission when he booted a 54-yard field goal through the East end zone uprights to give the Wildcats a 13-12 lead at the half.
The second half was all Wildcats as senior defensive end Levi Mercer harassed Moody relentlessly every time he dropped back. In the meantime, Harding Academy quarterback Owen Miller and crew got to work on the offensive side and quickly stretched the margin. Senior running back Heath Griffin scored from 4 yards out at the 6:36 mark of the third quarter to make it 20-12, and scored again on the next possession on a 2-yard run with 2:14 remaining in the quarter.
A long pass from Miller to sophomore Endy McGalliard set up Griffin's third TD run, this time from 5 yards, while Griffin set up his fourth score of the half on a 20-yard pass play from Miller before he punched it in from a yard out with 6:35 remaining.
MARION 57, SEARCY 28
Searcy Lions losing streak is now at three games as the Lions were defeated by Marion 57-28, to end any type of Homecoming celebration.
Searcy senior running back Demetrick Johnson Jr started the game as the No.4 running back in the state with 855 yards and a total of 15 touchdowns.
Against the Patriots, Johnson broke free from the line of scrimmage and scored on a 53 yard touchdown run with 8:24 left in the first quarter.
Searcy football coach Zak Clark said after the game that the Lions had a great week of practice.
Clark said that the Lions could not maintain the momentum especially after turning the ball over too many times.
“It was a disappointing lost. We turned the ball over too many times,” Clark said. “We turn the ball over on offense and which is something that we don’t do but they got after us tonight. We had a defensive game plan that went well but we got get better.”
OTHER SCORES:
STUTTGART 35, RIVERVIEW 7
VILONIA 17, BEEBE 14
ROSE BUD TRAILED GENOA CENTRAL 36-6 AT HALFTIME
