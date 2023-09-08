DES ARC 26, BALD KNOB 12
BALD KNOB — Bald Knob was defeated by Des Arc 26-12, at Bulldog Stadium Friday night.
Bald Knob tied the score in the second quarter when quarterback James Holder found wide receiver Garrett Peace alone in the back of the end zone and completed the four-yard pass for the touchdown.
With 3:26 left in the first half, junior Cole Eldridge took the ball and avoided the Bulldogs for 57 yards to score and regained the lead of the game and went into the locker room at halftime leading 12-6.
Bald Knob tied the score with a time consuming drive that covered 57 yards in 15 plays to tie the game with 5:13 left in the third quarter. Holder scored the tying touchdown with strong 4 yard run.
“He is doing a great job,” Bald Knob coach Lonnie Roberson said. “He is obviously still learning. He sees the field well, he is our captain on both sides.
Defensively he plays Mike linebacker and then play quarterback, he handles it well.”
SALEM 38, RIVERVIEW 12
Riverview had 59 yards of total offense for the game. The Raiders (0-3) got their first score off a Tadrian Baker pick-6 interception for TD, and their only offensive score of the night came at the end of the first half when running back Trevion Greer completed a jump pass to Ricky Lee to pull within 22-12 at the half, but Salem went on to score 16 unanswered points in the second half to put it away.
The Greyhounds defense held Riverview to negative rushing yards in the second half as the Raiders offense experimented with a Spread offensive set for part of the first half, eventually reverting back to their normal Power-I formation. The Raiders will play at Mena next Friday in non-conference play.
OTHER SCORES
SEARCY 49, SHERIDAN 40
MILLS 41, BEEBE 8
