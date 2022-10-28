Miller

SEARCY 55, JACKSONVILLE 12

On the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter Searcy senior running back Demetrick Johnson Jr. scored on a 62-yard run and the Lions was never threatened by Jacksonville for the rest of the game, as the Lions dismissed the Titans 55-12, inside Lions Stadium.

