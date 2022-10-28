SEARCY 55, JACKSONVILLE 12
On the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter Searcy senior running back Demetrick Johnson Jr. scored on a 62-yard run and the Lions was never threatened by Jacksonville for the rest of the game, as the Lions dismissed the Titans 55-12, inside Lions Stadium.
Johnson ran for 116 yards, caught four passes for 69 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Lions
Searcy football coach Zac Clark said after the game that it was the best game that the Lions‘ played this season. The defense for the Lions forced the Titans to become a one-dimensional running football team and change starting quarterback Taquon Sanders with Kobe Cunningham.
“We played well for the most part, we were able to keep it clean,” Clark said. “We challenged them, we worked hard at practice and we have playing the game.”
HARDING ACADEMY 39, HEBER SPRINGS 13
The Wildcats scored early and often, putting a damper on Senior Night for host Heber Springs as Owen Miller and Landon Koch connected for over 150 yards of offense in the first half alone. Harding Academy also secured the 4A-2 Conference Championship outright with one week of regular-season play remaining.
Miller, Harding Academy's super-sophomore quarterback, completed all nine of his pass attempts in the opening quarter for three touchdowns. Junior receiver Kyler Hoover got in on the fun when he took a screen pass from Miller and scored from five-yards out to give the Wildcats a 21-0 lead with 3:33 left to play in the opening period.
Harding's defense also overwhelmed the Panthers, forcing three-and-outs on their opening three drives. Heber Springs managed a first down on their first drive of the second quarter, but fumbled twice after that to end any chance of putting together a drive.
Hoover scored again at the 11:06 mark of the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown reception from Miller to put the Wildcats up 28-0. That marked the end of the scoring for the Wildcat offense in the first half, but special teams and defense got their marks up on the scoreboard as well.
Senior kicker Kyle Ferrie hit a perfect 39-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-0 with 3:17 left to play in the half. The defense then got their first score of the season when junior Wyatt Simmons scooped up a Heber fumble and took it in untouched from 35-yards out. Jack Citty ran in the two-point conversion off a bobbled extra-point snap to set the halftime margin at 39-0.
The Panthers fumbled again deep in their own territory in the final minute, but Harding Academy was content with their six-score halftime advantage, and Miller took two knees to run out time.
The clock ran continuously throughout the entire second half and the first-team offenses and defenses gave way to the subs. Heber Springs took advantage and scored their first touchdown with just over a minute to go in the third quarter, and scored again with close to eight minutes remaining on a quarterback sneak from quarterback Xander Lindley.
Miller finished the first half going 13 of 16 passing for 179 yards and 4 touchdowns. Koch had 7 receptions for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns while Hoover made 3 catches for 50 yards and 2 touchdowns. Defensively, the Wildcats held Heber Springs to negative 29 yards offensively in the first half, with senior defensive end Levi Mercer leading the defense with 8 tackles and 3 sacks.
