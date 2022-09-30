Harding Academy 31, Lonoke 21
The Wildcats survived their toughest test to date by far with a 31-21 victory over Lonoke Friday night at Abraham Field.
Senior defensive end Levi Mercer capped off a gutsy performance for Harding Academy when he tackled standout Lonoke quarterback Bradon Allen in the end zone for a safety with 6:35 remaining to give the Wildcats a 28-21 lead before Mississippi State commit Kyle Ferrie booted his third field goal of the night for the final margin.
Allen and the Jackrabbits struck on their opening possession and scored in eight plays covering 80 yards. Harding Academy answered late in the first when senior running back Heath Griffin punched it in from a yard out, but Lonoke went up again on a big 75-yard touchdown pass.
The Wildcats got their first lead of the game when Ferrie kicked a 26-yard field goal at the 8:02 mark of the second quarter to make it 17-14, and junior safety gave Harding Academy good field position when intercepted an Allen pass on the first play of the ensuing Lonoke drive.
Harding Academy led 20-14 at the half, but Lonoke took the lead again on the first play of the final quarter on a touchdown pass play on fourth and goal from the 3. Kyler Hoover then put the Wildcats up for good on a 4-yard touchdown toss from Owen Miller with 7:43 left to play, making it 26-21.
Searcy 35, El Dorado 56
The Wildcats scored early and often as the Lions lost their second-consecutive 5A-East Conference game. Searcy scored first on a 5-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 7, and senior Dede Johnson came up big on a 39-yard touchdown pass off a screen from junior quarterback Tyler Strickland to cut El Dorado's lead to 21-14. But El Dorado scored again before the half and controlled the second half to eventually win by three scores.
Cutter Morning Star 30, Rose Bud 16
Beebe 14, Pine Bluff 49
Riverview 7, Cave City 21
Bald Knob 26, Heber Springs 21
