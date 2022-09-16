Mountain View 64, Rose Bud 14
Junior Brayden Reedy got the Ramblers off to a good start by returning the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown before the Yellowjackets took over en route to a mercy-ruled victory at Rambler Stadium on Friday. Reedy also got Rose Bud's other score with just over a minute remaining in the first half when he caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Bryce Walls to set the halftime margin at 32-14.
Searcy 34, Sylvan Hills 28
Lions senior running back Dede Johnson provided his usual spark on Friday as Searcy took a huge 5A-East Conference road victory over Sylvan Hills at Blackwood Field in Sherwood. On the opening drive of the second half, Johnson took the ball 47 yards to give the Lions a first-and-goal, and punched it in one play later from the Wildcat formation as the Lions improve to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in the 5A East.
Harding Academy 44, Booneville 14
Blytheville 48, Riverview 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.