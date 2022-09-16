Mountain View 64, Rose Bud 14

Junior Brayden Reedy got the Ramblers off to a good start by returning the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown before the Yellowjackets took over en route to a mercy-ruled victory at Rambler Stadium on Friday. Reedy also got Rose Bud's other score with just over a minute remaining in the first half when he caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Bryce Walls to set the halftime margin at 32-14.

